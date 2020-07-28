Issues with the city of Kuna’s audio recording equipment caused city council to delay public hearings last week after stakeholders watching a Facebook Live stream couldn’t hear the meeting.
That stalled a vote on the Spring Rock planned community for the third time, which was put off first to give the city attorney time to review the plan and second because a developer had a scheduling conflict and couldn’t attend to field questions from the public.
The proposed development would have around 2,200 homes at full build-out and around 1,700 homes in its first phase that’s currently on council’s plate.
A decision on whether to allow developer Ten Mile Creek LLC to start building Spring Rock has further been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which froze public hearings from March until June. The project has been in the works since at least the summer of 2019, when developers began meeting with Kuna School District administrators.
At the start of council's July 21 meeting, Mayor Joe Stear acknowledged the tech issues.
“We’re working through some difficulties with our audio and all of that, but we do have a new system that we’ll have up and running here, hopefully by our next council meeting,” he said.
This problem isn’t entirely new. A handful of comments have popped up during Facebook Live streams of recent city council meetings, but nowhere near the 37 that were left on the July 21 video, most of which were related to the audio issues. That meeting drew 469 views as of Tuesday. That tally doesn’t take into account the number who have listened to audio and video recordings later posted on the city’s website.
Concerns were amplified when council members couldn’t hear what was happening, since Council President Briana Buban-Vonder Haar and Council Member Warren Christensen have been attending meetings virtually to practice social distancing.
“That’s my concern is that we technically don’t have a quorum hearing,” Stear said.
Buban-Vonder Haar said she was holding her laptop up to her ear and still couldn’t make out most of what was being said. That seemed to indicate that the meeting was inaudible on a level that hasn’t been see in the past, when virtually attending council members haven’t reported issues.
The roadblocks posed legal questions, too, which concerned City Attorney Bill Gigray about a potential violation of Idaho’s open meeting law or hearing provisions about land use that require public access to meetings over plans like the one for Spring Rock.
“You may want to err on the side of caution and continue this public meeting and then have the new system in place,” he recommended.
Gigray said it might be in the best interest of developers to delay the meeting too, in case “unnecessary litigation” was later instigated.
“I think that’s a safe play,” he said.
He also raised concerns about the Ada County Highway District being able to listen in since it holds a stake in the project and couldn’t hear the livestream. ACHD’s board narrowly voted to approve the Spring Rock plan earlier this year amid concerns that the district couldn’t afford to upgrade roads quickly enough to support the development.
All public hearings were delayed, and none have been completed since live streaming of meetings began in March.
“I don’t see that we really have any choice,” Stear said.