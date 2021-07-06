As temperatures rise in the Treasure Valley, many residents are soaking up the company and cold air inside local businesses.
The past few weeks have been some of the hottest Southwest Idaho has experienced this year, reaching above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Several local business owners have noticed customers coming in to avoid the heat.
Latte Da, a cafe located in the heart of Kuna, has had some customers coming to enjoy the weather and a cold treat.
"We've had a lot more people come in, sit and enjoy the weather," said Ariel Goodwin, manager at Latte Da. "But we've been a lot slower because people don't want to leave their house."
The cafe offers food and drinks, including snow cones.
At the Idaho Pizza Company, staff have not seen an increase in foot traffic, but noted the heat outside makes the kitchen even hotter.
“I would say usually when it heats up, we usually get a little slower from the beginning part of summer, because people are out doing things,” said Michelle Frasier, manager at the Idaho Pizza Company in Kuna.
The Kuna Library District is currently only holding indoor events, due to budget cuts. Library Co-director Tam Svedin said because of these programs, the library has seen more people in the library on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The library does offer air conditioning to the public, regardless of having a library card.
“The library is absolutely for all, if they need a cool spot, come on down,” Svedin said.