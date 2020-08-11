Kuna City Council rejected plans last week for the Spring Rock planned community on a 3-2 vote, sinking a subdivision proposal that included around 2,200 homes near Falcon Crest Golf Course east of Kuna.
Councilman Warren Christensen and outgoing Council President Briana Buban-Vonder Haar voted the subdivision up, but Councilmen Richard Cardoza and Greg McPherson voted no amid infrastructure-related concerns, splitting the council and causing Mayor Joe Stear to cast the deciding vote.
Stear invited Ten Mile Creek LLC developer Dave Yorgason to apply again in future years, possibly after the Ada County Highway District has time to catch up on upgrading roads in and out of the area. Yorgason did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether he will.
Public safety
Council publicly mulled the proposal for around half an hour before making a decision, capping off a six-month period of consideration that the Kuna Planning and Zoning Commission launched when it OK’d the proposal, sending it to council for the final call earlier this year.
That time didn’t seem to make councilmembers' votes easier to cast.
"This is probably one of the hardest decisions I've had to make, probably in my 14 or 15 years on the council," said Cardoza, who argued Kuna shouldn't annex land as far from its downtown core as the planned location for Spring Rock. The planned community would be on the southwest corner of Ten Mile Creek Road and Five Mile Road, almost 8 miles from city hall.
Cardoza and McPherson, a former Kuna Rural Fire District firefighter, worried about the toll the development’s distance from Kuna’s fire and police stations would take on public safety. McPherson said “the worst off would be the fire department” because the district can't afford to hire more staff right now.
Yorgason reminded council of his recent meeting with Kuna Police Chief Jon McDaniel, when the developer agreed to donate an office for police and fire first responders so they could more quickly react to calls. McPherson contended that, for the fire district, that wouldn’t make a difference if the fire district couldn't staff the office.Y orgason contended that added tax revenue would help the district build up its staff — revenue would increase, since the district is funded by property taxes levied within its boundaries, which include the proposed development.
Buban-Vonder Haar argued that local public safety leaders have been mostly silent on the project, and that they would have voiced concerns if they were worried. Yorgason added that neither Kuna police nor the fire district recommended denying the project.
Traffic
Although public safety issues factored into Spring Rock’s fate, officials’ worries about plugged roadways came to the forefront.
Those transportation concerns aren’t new. In October, the Ada County Highway District sent a letter to Kuna officials expressing concerns that the district couldn’t afford to upgrade roads quickly enough to keep pace with the development’s 20-year build-out and size; the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, or COMPASS, issued a report earlier in the application process noting the lack of public transportation in the area, writing that traffic would be especially dense until Spring Rock’s commercial lots hosted businesses.
The hope with mixed-use communities like Spring Rock is that there will be places nearby for residents to work and shop, giving them options to avoid commuting to larger cities like Meridian and Boise. If business build-out within Spring Rock lagged behind housing growth, however, traffic might not ease up early on because Spring Rock residents would have fewer options besides commuting.
ACHD eventually approved plans for the subdivision on a 3-2 vote after contentious debate, but required developers to regain approval at certain benchmarks throughout construction to ensure the highway district wasn't behind on improving roads.
Yorgason said he happily complied, and that the project would first cease construction when it hit 350 lots and allow ACHD to reconsider further development.
That concession wasn’t enough to alleviate Stear’s concerns though, who said there would be “too many things going on at once” since the development would build out adjacent to the Falcon Crest master-planned community, which, at a planned 2,300 homes, is slated to be larger than Spring Rock would have been. The second phase of Falcon Crest's construction is moving forward, which will include 116 single-family homes on around 37 acres.
Buban-Vonder Haar argued Spring Rock's proximity to an ongoing project would help the city and ACHD better plan for growth. Yorgason also pointed to the roughly $10 million in impact fees developers would foot, along with millions more in road upgrades he had agreed to fund. Ten Mile Creek LLC would have widened and added stoplights to Cloverdale Road, the arterial corridor connecting the area to Boise and Meridian.
Still, concerns prevailed.
“We have an obligation to listen to our constituents about the roads,” Cardoza said.
At a June 16 public hearing, two Kuna residents directly expressed traffic concerns, one complaining of motorcyclists breaking speed limits as they passed his Hubbard Road home. Another said he hadn’t heard about the off-site improvements developers had agreed to but remained concerned that property values would continue to spike as the golf course homes were built, triggering a hike in his property taxes.
Stear emphasized traffic concerns as the primary driver of his vote.
“This is in our area of city impact, which was adopted for future planning. It’s not just a ready-set-go situation,” he said. “I’m just afraid for us to expand residential out that much more would be doing a disservice to the citizens of the city of Kuna.”
Kuna has seen a boom in growth in recent years, nearly doubling in population since 2010 to an estimated 24,890, according to COMPASS.
‘A good project’
All three voters who sunk Spring Rock agreed that the development was well-planned and the kind of growth they’d like to see, but rejected it for its location.
Cardoza said he'd be "the first to vote for the subdivision" if it were closer to existing city limits.
He wasn't alone in complimenting the planning work of Yorgason's team. Developers brought in their fair share of support as they negotiated with local officials and city staff for over a year. For example, they got a nod from the Kuna School District when they offered to donate around 10 acres of land for a new elementary school, a request the district made when initial plans only included a donation to the West Ada School District.
Stear added that the planned community was “a good project,” but noted that even compromises like the school site would require the district to bond if it were to build a school there, a task he acknowledged can be difficult in Kuna.
Developers also agreed to buy life preservers and swimming equipment for a pond they planned to build, which was one in a laundry list of concessions they made to the Kuna Planning and Zoning Commission.
Supporters also championed the plan’s mix of housing types, commercial lots and the 17.8% open space that would be front-loaded in the project’s first phase — that would surpass the 10% of land developers must dedicate to parks, pathways and other forms of open space in planned communities, and the 12.5% required of the largest subdivisions that don’t mix in commercial land and other amenities.
"I feel like this is the type of growth we've been looking for out here," said Christensen before backing the proposal.
Buban-Vonder Haar furthered that the project’s size, too, would be beneficial, preventing the land from being developed through piecemeal projects and infill developments that aren’t required to provide off-site improvements. That argument came after city council members and Kuna residents pushed for stricter open space requirements earlier this year, in part to avoid that kind of piecemeal growth.
The 5 or so miles distancing Spring Rock from downtown Kuna ultimately proved fatal, though.
“It’s a recipe for disaster,” McPherson said of that distance before helping shoot down the project.