Volunteers fear the coronavirus pandemic and an ongoing population boom have compounded food needs throughout the Kuna School District, but the Kuna Food Pantry at Ross Elementary School isn’t seeing that demand firsthand.
The pantry, sponsored by the school district, Idaho Food Bank and other partners, is open to families with students attending Kuna schools, but less than 1% of district families attend the pantry’s weekly Friday food pickups, said Deniece Halford, the pantry’s lead volunteer. A recent unofficial survey showed that could be because most Kuna residents don’t even know the resource exists, Halford added.
“We feel greatly that there’s a need out there, and with the boom in the community, we want people to know that there is help out there. So many people have been displaced in their jobs and their homes, and we’re here to help out,” she said.
The pantry serves around 80 families each month, offering drive-up food box pickups out of the old locker rooms at Ross Elementary, at the northeast corner of the school where students board buses each day.
“I think there’s been an influx of patrons using our services, but I think the word hasn’t really gotten out yet,” Halford said. “The town has just boomed — the building and the population increase. But there’s just not enough word of mouth to get information around.”
At 610 N. School Ave. in Kuna, families may pick up food from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday, or other times by appointment. Volunteers, along with school district counselor Jeff Harry, the pantry's director, hope to see more families come through during that window.
Asked if there was a limit to the number of families the pantry can serve weekly, Halford’s answer was quick: “Until we run out of food.”
That’s not a problem she anticipates, though.
“The community is so wonderful that I don’t really think we'll run out of food. If we have a need, we’ll put out an advertisement, and I’m sure we’ll receive a lot of donations,” she said.
After living in Kuna for 12 years, never having a child in the school district, Halford had no idea the resource existed until shortly before she began volunteering at the pantry in August. That proves the need for volunteers to drum up community awareness, she said.
Families with students in the district’s head-start program and alternative schools are also eligible for pantry pickups. For more information, patrons can call the pantry at 208-208-922-1009, ext. 3632. The pantry can also refer ineligible area residents to other resources in the community.