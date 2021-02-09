Fourth Street is slated for upgrades in the coming months as part of Kuna’s “Downtown Revitalization Project.”
The roadwork, from Linder Road to School Avenue, will be the third phase in a string of road improvements, follows revamps of two stretches of Main Street running through downtown.
Kuna City Council last week allocated $500,000 to the project in a unanimous vote, though the city hopes federal grants, which it will soon apply for, will cover the bulk of the cost. After securing federal grants, “we only spent $50,000 on $1.79 million in construction on phase two,” City Clerk Chris Engels said.
She complimented the “great success” of city staff and planning contractor JUB Engineers in offsetting costs to the city, saying, “I think we can see that our partnerships are working really well, along with the dedication of city staff.”
Though the final price tag on the project may go down, the city had to front total costs before it became eligible to apply for grant funding.
The project’s second phase started construction in April of last year, making way for a new curb, gutter, widened sidewalks, landscaping and decorative streetlights to Main Street between Avenue A and Avenue C. More details on the project’s third phase are in the works.