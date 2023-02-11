As the saying goes, it’s cool to be kind. And if that’s the case, then the city of Kuna may gain some popularity points next week.
Mayor Joe Stear’s Kuna Kindness Challenge Week kicks off on Feb. 13 and will run until Feb. 17 — which is National Random Acts of Kindness Day. Stear read the proclamation of his kindness challenge at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“The City of Kuna and Mayor Stear seek to cultivate a thoughtful, compassionate and caring community by setting an example of understanding and acceptance for all through genuine acts of kindness,” the proclamation reads. “This week is intended to encourage all of us to practice acts of kindness in our homes, schools, businesses, and communities.”
In line with the challenge, the city is distributing kindness bingo cards and handing out buttons. Schools and clubs are encouraged to make banners, posters or murals and post them to their social media pages using the hashtag #KunaKindness2023, Kuna spokesperson Zulema Montenegro said in an email.
The city has also created posters that businesses and others who are interested can hang up.
On Feb. 13, individuals can go to the Kuna Library District or Kuna City Hall to pick up the bingo cards and a take-home activity box revolving around the kindness theme, Montenegro said. The box will have “all the essentials” to participate in the challenge.
“Kindness goes a long way towards making people’s lives better whether you are having a bad day or just enjoy seeing others happy,” Stear said in an email.
Last year, Stear and the city had a year-long initiative called “Kuna Kindness” which was also designed to promote good will and acts of kindness among the citizens. Since that initiative, city staff workers received death threats about the Kuna Rodeo and Kuna Police Chief Mike Fratusco had to intervene when citizens were harassing a homeless man, as previously reported by the Kuna Melba News.
The Idaho Press also reported the good deeds of a Kuna High School football player who gave money to a woman for her groceries last year. KTVB later identified the do-gooder as Jamison Yannarella.
On Feb. 17, those who participate in the kindness challenge can take their bingo cards to City Hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Those who have completed a row will get a cookie from Albertsons and a completion certificate. Anyone who fills every block on the bingo sheet will be entered into a raffle for free food vouchers from businesses in the area.
There are three versions of the bingo cards — one for kids ages 1-11, one for kids ages 12-18 and one for adults.
More information and materials for the kindness challenge can be found on the city’s website.