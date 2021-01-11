Boise-based Primary Health Medical Group opened its first Kuna clinic Monday at Deer Flat and Meridian roads.
The clinic, Primary Health’s 21st overall, will begin with urgent care and will ramp up its capacity for larger scale coronavirus testing in a couple of weeks, said Dr. David Peterman, the provider’s CEO. The new clinic is the latest piece in Primary Health’s expansion across the rapidly growing Treasure Valley.
“I have seen the growth in Kuna and at the location where we’re at, there’s quite a bit of building in commercial,” Peterman said. “It makes sense to have a clinic there so people don’t have to drive far” to access the services they need.
Kuna Economic Development Director Lisa Holland said, “Kuna is growing rapidly. With that growth comes a need for additional services like health care. We have roughly 25,000 people in city limits, and having Primary Health join our community gives residents another option for health care services.”
Rising demand for health care put Primary Health on notice, ultimately contributing to the new clinic’s location.
“Over the last five years, Primary Health has had a very aggressive expansion plan,” Peterman said. “Every time we open a clinic it gets filled very quickly, and we’re off to opening another. Over that five-year period, I’ve had doctors, nurses and patients ask me, when are you going to open a clinic in Kuna?”
Though the clinic won’t start out with a family care physician, a physician will be moved into the facility as the new location expands its services over time, Peterman said.
Those services will add to urgent care capacity currently provided by the likes of Saint Alphonsus, Advanced Family Medicine and Kuna Healthcare Clinic, among others. But it could also be a stepping stone for the city.
“When the health care facilities are doing well enough to attract another urgent care, it also leads us one step closer to being able to attract the next level of health care,” Holland said. “Someday, Kuna will have a need for more advanced health care facilities that offer imaging, outpatient services, etc. Being able to show that our community has a need and a demand for medical services helps support the case for additional facilities.”
With 11 exam rooms, an X-ray suite, trauma room, lab and procedure room, the clinic offers urgent care services daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Primary Health has also broken ground on a new Boise clinic at Cole and Victory Roads, according to a press release. The clinic will be similar in size and scale to the Kuna location and is expected to open this summer.