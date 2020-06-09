The Kuna post office was set to change locations in May of 2020, but now, the move has been pushed back.
“The project was delayed by construction-related issues, but we have full confidence the project is moving forward, with a new completion timeframe to be in the second half of 2020,” U.S. Postal Service spokesman Floyd Wagoner wrote in a June 4 statement.
The clarifying update came after Wagoner pegged the project’s finish to “sometime in mid-2020” two days earlier.
Renovations to the future post office at 693 E. Wythe Creek Court — the former Freedom Fitness building — have been underway since Sep. 6 to convert the former gym into a post office, according to a public notice posted on the new site. Government contractor Northern Management Services has until Sep. 5 to finish construction, the notice says.
It’s unclear exactly what “construction-related issues” have come up, but work appears to be underway. A Mountain Power Electrical Contractors van could be seen outside the building last week, and construction equipment can be seen through the former gym’s windows.
A new USPS sign is also up outside the business complex off Avalon Street that the building occupies. That's been added since Kuna Melba News' last update on the relocation effort in January.
The relocation will move operations from the service’s current space on Main Street less than a mile southeast to the new office. The upgrade will nearly triple the current facility’s 2,400 square feet, opening up roughly 7,000 square feet of space at the new spot. The roomier location will give way to two retail windows, 636 post office boxes and several parcel lockers.
After eight other attempts by Kuna Post Office officials to relocate to a larger facility since 1998, the move was approved by federal officials in 2017. These attempts were all approved at first, but then later denied, the Kuna Melba News previously reported. The postmaster of the time cited lack of funding as a potential reason for USPS’ reversals.
The Postal Service called the current office “severely deficient in space” in a press release, and Kuna Melba News previously reported that the facility is so cramped that a room intended for storage now has to be used to sort the mail of Kuna’s growing population of more than 22,000 people.