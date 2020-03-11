It’s no secret that Kuna is, in part, a community of commuters, but a recent economic development report made that abundantly clear.
As Kuna residents bounce back and forth between neighboring cities and their homes, around $175 million leaks out of the city. That’s about 57% of Kuna’s retail spending, according to the March 3 report. Among the causes of this imbalance — a lack of brick and mortar buildings for Kuna entrepreneurs to set up shop in.
Many of Kuna’s self starters are still building their businesses, so constructing a new venue is financially out of the question for many. In fact, 91 Kuna businesses hold home occupation business licenses, and 61% of Kuna retailers have fewer than five employees on staff.
City officials are floating a potential solution to support these small businesses. Borrowing from the ideas of communities like Tionesta, Pennsylvania, Kuna Economic Development Director Lisa Holland suggested Kuna build a “pop-up village.” These economic “incubators” would allow small business owners to seasonally rent out sheds converted into a collection of shops. City staff hope the concept would give folks an affordable option to sell their products in a public space.
“We see great potential in the ability to help our home based businesses, create a community gathering space, and bring additional vibrancy to downtown Kuna,” Holland wrote in the report.
Should Kuna City Council move forward on the project, the pop-up village would be open from Memorial Day to Labor Day annually. Hours would be limited to weekends, select evenings and a potential holiday season.
Eight to 10 shops would be built for $6,000 each, a price the city’s budget can already absorb. The 120-square-foot buildings would cost tenants around $250 per month. Renting would also give retailers free access to training programs, like Kuna’s “boot camps” for entrepreneurs, the next of which will be held 6 p.m. April 1 and 8 at Kuna City Hall.
Attendees of previous boot camps have already expressed interest in renting out spots in the retail village. Holland said in a presentation to the Kuna City Council on March 3 that she was confident the city could fill at least eight total spots.
As an added boost, food trucks and concerts may be coordinated to bring people to the village on weekends, part of an attempt to limit Kuna’s “losing money” to surrounding cities.
NEW CLINICHolland’s report also heralded the groundbreaking of a new Primary Health location in Kuna, which happened Tuesday. The company’s 19th clinic will occupy 1474 N. Kuna Meridian Rd., near Ridley’s Market and D&B Supply.
Scheduled to open fall of 2020, the facility will offer urgent care and work-injury care from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, according to a press release. The clinic will accept walk-in patients and require appointments for family medicine.