Starting July 27, the Kuna post office's retail and P.O. box services are moving to a mobile retail unit at 693 Wythe Creek Ct. That's the location of the post office's future replacement, slated to open later this year after construction-related issues pushed back a projected May opening.
This is a temporary arrangement while construction on the new, permanent facility is completed, according to a press release.
After eight other attempts by Kuna Post Office officials to relocate to a larger facility since 1998, the move to a new space was approved by federal officials in 2017. These attempts were all approved at first, but then later denied, the Kuna Melba News previously reported. The former postmaster cited lack of funding as a potential reason for USPS’s reversals.
The Postal Service called the current office “severely deficient in space” in a press release, and Kuna Melba News previously reported that the facility is so cramped that a room intended for storage now has to be used to sort the mail of Kuna’s growing population.
That lack of space is pushing some operations to the new location before its doors open to the public.
After gathering public input and considering several possible sites, the Freedom Fitness building was selected. The new location is roughly 7,000 square feet, which will nearly triple the size of the current 2,400-square-foot facility.
Retail hours at the new location are:
- Monday-Friday: 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 9-10:30 a.m.
- Closed Sundays
- Access to P.O. Boxes will be available 24/7.