The Occupational Health and Safety Administration issued $63,616 in penalties to a Kuna meat-rendering plant last week as part of an investigation into an employee’s April 7 death.
Darling Ingredients, owner of the 18305 South Cole Road plant, was fined for failing to “outline the scope, purpose, authorization, rules, and techniques to be utilized for the control of hazardous energy,” among other violations, the citation said. Two-thirds of the fines assessed, or $42,411, were added because the violation was a repeat offense. Darling Ingredients was fined for the same violation in the past, once at a plant in Florida and once at a facility in Texas.
The citation was issued on May 27, and a copy was shared with the Kuna Melba News by a Department of Labor spokesman on June 3 upon request.
The company has until June 18 to appeal the citations, or hold an informal conference to explore a possible settlement. Otherwise, the citations and penalties will become a final order on June 19, said a Department of Labor spokesman.
Violation of OSHA regulations is not yet confirmed, though, and only will be if a court determines so, if the company doesn’t contest the investigation’s findings or if the Occupational Safety and Review Commission rules on the case.
A Darling Ingredients spokeswoman was unavailable to comment on the company’s intentions or the incident before publication. It’s unclear whether the company will appeal.
The cause of the worker’s death has not been released, but one violation was issued because the company allegedly didn’t lay out proper maintenance procedures for an animal-product grinder, which uses a cylinder and guide rods pressurized at 90 to 100 pounds per square inch.
“A barrier guard was not in place to keep employees away from the zone of danger created when pneumatic pressure was used to move the shovel cylinder guide rods in and retracted out of the grinder. This area was below the stairs leading to the grinder,” OSHA found during an inspection the day the employee died.
Darling Ingredients has been investigated by OSHA 49 times since 2014, but neither of the Texas-based international company’s Idaho plants — located in Kuna and Twin Falls — have ever been investigated. OSHA reports also show that three of the previous 48 investigations looked into work-related fatalities. One of those investigations concerning on-the-job fatalities resulted in fines for the meat-processing company.
The death has been ruled an accident, according to an OSHA investigation report.