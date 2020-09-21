For the first time since reopening, the Kuna School District has gone a week without a student testing positive for COVID-19.
That news, announced Friday, comes as the district prepares to send students K-5 back to in-person classes every day, and a week after the fourth Kuna student contracted the virus.
As of last week, the district is in Central District Health's "yellow" category, under which the health district says it's OK for schools to hold some in-person classes in a hybrid model, as Kuna schools currently are.
The district sent some students home last week when they developed coronavirus symptoms.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we have sent a few people home this week to get tested," Superintendent Wendy Johnson wrote in a letter to parents Friday. "The poor air quality may be to blame for their symptoms but we want to be certain."
Those results won't be released to the public until Friday.
As younger grade levels return to in-person learning in the coming weeks, the district says it plans to group children into four- or five-student "pods" to limit the scale of a potential outbreak. Upper grade levels will remain in a hybrid model, for now. More details on the district's plans will be released later this week.