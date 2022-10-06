Matt Biggs.jpeg

Matt Biggs is sworn in as the newest member of the Kuna City Council on Tuesday by City Clerk Chris Engels.

KUNA — Matt Biggs was sworn in as the newest member of the Kuna City Council on Tuesday night. He was appointed after former councilman Warren Christensen moved to Florida this summer and vacated the seat.

Christensen won the four-year seat in 2017; Biggs will take over for the rest of his term.

