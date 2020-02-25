Rep. Mike Moyle’s one-year property tax freeze bill, which has been opposed by city and county government leaders, passed the Idaho House of Representative Tuesday and is now headed to the Senate.
The bill, HB 409, would freeze local governments' property tax collections for one year, with the exception of school districts. It would also allow voters to opt out of the freeze with a two-thirds majority vote.
After a long and animated debated Tuesday, the House voted 46-23 in favor of the bill, Betsy Russell with the Idaho Press reported.
Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, cosponsored the bill. He represents District 22, which contains the majority of the Kuna area.
Monks sees the bill as a conversation starter rather than “the final end-all solution," he told the Kuna Melba News.
“It might be the best solution, but I don’t know,” he said by phone Friday. “The good thing has been that we’ll probably have an interim committee staffed by legislators, cities and counties to have much more lengthy conversations.”
Monks further championed the bill as a catalyst for ongoing discussions about property tax law. These conversations have included the birth of a new interim committee to discuss property tax solutions, and a related bill that would raise the state sales tax to provide property tax relief.
These conversations are important, Monks said, because even a one-year hold on taxes won’t fix the “structural issue” that Idahoans face as they bear the tax “burden” in growing communities.
Monks says that, like his personal bill to increase sales taxes to 11%, this bill is a “thought grenade” meant to get people talking.
Predictions and Criticism
Regardless of HB 409's outcome this session, Monks said he's “committed to finding a solution that will work.”
Sen. Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian, also from District 22, said Monday she would vote against the bill should it reach the Idaho Senate in its current form.
“My concern is finding something that provides actual relief to property owners,” she said. “My concern is that it wouldn't provide relief.”
Den Hartog worried that “unintended consequences” would arise, and that variables like changes in property values on a year-to-year basis would strain cities and counties that rely on a fixed budget.
“We don’t really know what the consequences would be, which makes me nervous,” she said.
Den Hartog did not think these would become issues, though, predicting that the House would not pass the bill, at least not as written.
Gov. Brad Little further forecasted that the bill would not reach his desk, Russell reported last week.
Kuna perspective
Among the city and council officials criticizing the bill was Kuna Mayor Joe Stear.
“Obviously (the bill) would give us problems providing services to anything we’d be annexing to the city, with police service, and anything like that,” he said at Kuna City Council’s Feb. 18 meeting.
This charge comes just weeks after the Kuna Planning and Zoning Commission voted to annex land east of Kuna where a 2,200-home subdivision, Spring Rock, may be built.
The city is also waiting on a study on urban renewal districts, which use increases in property taxes to fund projects. While Kuna doesn’t have any of these districts now, Stear worried that the impact would be felt by cities that do.
Stear has also emphasized the importance of the construction roll, which, like annexation taxes, helps “growth in paying for itself.”
“Those funds are used to hire more police officers, and fire districts,” he told the Kuna Melba News.
For growing cities like Kuna, he said the consequences are especially dire.
“What would have to happen is we’d have to not do any annexation because we can’t continue to put that load on police officers and firefighters," Stear said.
Rep. Monks acknowledged that the “underlying problem” is bigger than local government.
“It’s not fair to call cities' and counties' budgets bloated,” he said. “I think that's part of the problem, but not all of the problem. I'm not pointing fingers at the cities and counties. It’s a multi-factor problem.”