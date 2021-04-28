Two seats on the Meridian Library District’s board of trustees are up for reelection on May 18 with four candidates in the running. The top two vote-getters will be elected to a six-year term. Incumbents Dustin Barrett and Howard Little — who’s currently the longest-standing trustee on the board with more than 20 years of service — are not seeking reelection.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, and early voting locations will be open weekdays May 3-14 at Kuna City Hall, Meridian City Hall and the Ada County Elections Office in Boise. Visit adacounty.id.gov/elections to register to vote, find your Election Day polling place and learn more.
The board helps plan for the district’s future, set policy, hire and evaluate the director, and monitor spending. The district has a roughly $7 million budget and four (soon to be five) locations and bookmobile, which see over 471,000 visits each year.
The library district conducted the following candidate surveys to help voters get to know candidates better.
Jody Richael
Age: 49
Education: BS Finance, Brigham Young University; Masters in Business Administration, Brigham Young University
Career experience: Financial Analyst/Manager, Hewlett-Packard 1995-2001, Full-time mother since then.
Library-related experience, community service, board service, volunteer and/or political experience:
n Numerous leadership and teaching positions for my church over the last 25 years
n Past volunteer with IHF (International Humanity Foundation)
n Volunteered with Special Olympics games in Boise 2009 in organizing events for the athletes (Specifically, I was in charge of an event at the Idaho Historical Museum for all the athletes and their host families but helped with numerous other events as well.)
n Currently a volunteer with IRC-Boise (International Rescue Committee)
Why are you running for the Meridian Library Board of Trustees?
I love libraries and I am grateful for the resources the Meridian Library District has provided to me and my family throughout the last 20 years we have lived in Meridian. The first week we moved here I went to the Meridian Library and have used the library about weekly since then. The library is my favorite place in every community I have lived in. It has provided me with unlimited access to knowledge for myself and for my children’s development and I want everyone in our community to continue to have access to those resources.
What are your top 3 priorities for the District if elected?
I am very impressed with our current Meridian Library District trustees who are professional, dedicated and caring volunteers working to better our community. I am not approaching this position with a specific agenda but rather I am looking forward to learning more about the continuing challenges and opportunities of the Meridian Library District. But in general I think the library can focus on:
Safely reopening full access to our resources and library programs as the COVID situation improves.
Continuing to gather and use community feedback on how to increase access to library resources and how to improve awareness on what the library has to offer.
Responsibly managing expansion opportunities as our community continues to grapple with rapid growth.
What do you see as the Meridian Library District’s role in the community?
The Meridian Library District should facilitate access to information and resources that can help anyone in our community improve their life. The library needs to know the people and needs in the community and be creative with programs and content that best reach these populations. The library should encourage a love of literacy and lifelong learning as well as strengthen ties across our community groups. The library is also a physical space where groups from many different areas of our population can interact either formally or informally, thus fostering cooperation and understanding.
With a limited budget, what should the Meridian Library prioritize to meet the needs of the community?
As the library exists to serve the community, it is imperative to identify the true needs and desires of our district. Regular feedback, surveys, and discussions with patrons and community leaders will be important to helping the trustees be the best fiscal managers we can be. I am impressed with the creative ways the Meridian Library District uses to work with a limited budget such as partnerships with other community groups, Tiny Libraries, and using virtual and remote technologies.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy for yourself or for your business? No
Have you ever been convicted of any misdemeanor or felony charges? No
Tyler Ricks
Age: 23
Education: Proud Meridian High School Graduate
Career Experience: 2.5+ years of local retail supervisor; managed small and large teams, managed inventory of $100,000+ in sales
Library-related experience, community service, board service, volunteer and/or political experience: Been using the library since the early 2000s, member of Ada County Republicans and Idaho Young Republicans, Past Youth Chair of Ada County Republicans and Treasurer of Idaho Young Republicans
Why are you running for the Meridian Library Board of Trustees?
I am running to provide a youth perspective in an area that is lacking youth voices. Anything the board does will affect my generation and the generations after the most.
What are your top 3 priorities for the District if elected?
COVID-19 Response
With COVID-19 going on, we need to make sure that our library stays open (has been since June 2020, Cherry Lane Location) and increase services to more patrons as allowed by the Governor’s Stages. The library has been and I will continue to push on having more items being offered digitally for patrons to use.
Manage Responsible Growth
As we all know, Meridian and the Treasure Valley feels as if it is growing like crazy with no end in sight. Meridian voters in 2019 voted for a $14 million levy to expand into South Meridian, North Meridian, reinstate the Unbound location, and to remodel the main location on Cherry Lane. With 3 of the projects projected to be completed with the new board, we need to make sure that we are on time and stay on budget, not just on the levy, but in all operations day to day.
Community Engagement
We need to continue to make sure the community knows that the library isn’t just a place to borrow books or a movie, it has services and resources that can do a lot of things that a patron might need; like computer/internet access to help find a job, 3D printing, a place after school that is safe for teens, a place to study and so much more! We need to continue the outreach within the City, YMCA, West Ada School District, and private business to better serve the community.
What do you see as the Meridian Library District’s role in the community?
The Library role in the community is to be a resource. Whether it’s checking out a book/movie, or using a computer for school or looking for a job, printing 3D objects, and so much more!
With a limited budget, what should the Meridian Library prioritize to meet the needs of the community?
The library needs to continue to provide access to resources only a library can give to the community with or without COVID-19 going on.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy for yourself or for your business? No
Have you ever been convicted of any misdemeanor or felony charges? No
Laura Knutson
Age: 49
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of Idaho, and Master’s Degree in Education with an emphasis in Curriculum and Instruction from Boise State University. I have also earned my Educational Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Idaho.
Career Experience: I have spent the last 26 years in Meridian working in education and administration with the West Ada School District as an English and reading teacher. Currently I am the English Language Arts Curriculum Coordinator for West Ada. I also served as an adjunct instructor for Northwest Nazarene University teaching literacy education classes for preservice teachers from 2017-2019.
Library-related experience, community service, board service, volunteer and/or political experience: Board Member, West Ada Education Foundation 2014-2017; Judge, Meridian Writes 2016; 2016 Leadership Meridian graduate; Meridian PALS soccer coach 2010, Idaho Council of Teachers of English Board Member 2005-2007, National Honor Society Adviser at Mountain View High School 2004-2005
Why are you running for the Meridian Library Board of Trustees?
I support literacy at all levels, and the MLD literacy services and programming are outstanding! I am well-equipped to grow these efforts, especially the work on early childhood literacy. I will support the MLD small business and tech resources provided through its newest downtown unBound branch.
What are your top 3 priorities for the District if elected?
I will be cautious and efficient with spending limited tax dollars; it is your money at work. I will protect and promote the district’s diverse programs and resources that our community loves. I will empower our highly qualified MLD staff to make your experience at any MLD branch a positive one.
What do you see as the Meridian Library District’s role in the community?
The role of the Meridian Library District in our community is to continue to serve as a welcoming and inclusive place for all community members, providing access to information, promoting literacy at all levels, as well supporting life-long learning.
With a limited budget, what should the Meridian Library prioritize to meet the needs of the community?
We have to fully staff and equip the new Orchard Park branch for our patrons in north Meridian. We must also continue to grow the resources available at each of our district branches and look for creative and cost-effective ways to do so for years to come.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy for yourself or for your business? No
Have you ever been convicted of any misdemeanor or felony charges? No
Becky McKinstry
Age: 49
Education: 3 years of college – Emphasis on Business
Career Experience: Most of my career, I have been successful in building sales, marketing programs and as a business owner working with sales teams. Currently, I work at the Idaho Press as a Multimedia Account Executive working with HR departments assisting with candidate search through print and digital advertising.
Library-related experience, community service, board service, volunteer and/or political experience: My community service and leadership roles include past President and board member of the Meridian Chamber of Commerce, past President and Lt. Governor for the Meridian Kiwanis, Co-Chair of the “Vote Yes” Meridian Library Bond Initiative, and committee member volunteer for the Meridian Library Levy campaign.
Why are you running for the Meridian Library Board of Trustees?
Volunteering as a board trustee would be a privilege and I feel I can be a valuable contributor to the board as we move into the next phase. The future plans of Meridian’s progressive and award-winning Library District will include new locations, more programs and services and innovative ways to keep our community connected. They will need community input and visionaries to implement programs and services that can keep up with growth. As a long-term Meridian resident and a loyal library supporter I will be a dedicated board trustee.
What are your top 3 priorities for the District if elected?
Growth, new locations, fiscal responsibility
Raising community awareness of programs and services offered
Community outreach resource
What do you see as the Meridian Library District’s role in the community?
To offer residents of all ages access to programs, services, books, technology and learning opportunities. To promote, connect and serve.
With a limited budget, what should the Meridian Library prioritize to meet the needs of the community?
The Meridian Library District’s director, current trustees and staff have an excellent platform in place to provide a wide array of programs and services on a limited budget. Priorities will be to connect, promote and grow while staying within budget.
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy for yourself or for your business? No
Have you ever been convicted of any misdemeanor or felony charges? No