The Meridian Chamber of Commerce kicked off its Keep Meridian Healthy & Open for Business campaign on Friday, in an effort to advise local businesses as they reopen.
The initiative is a partnership with the city of Meridian, Central District Health and Crush the Curve Idaho, among other organizations. It will eventually include education, virtual workshops, guidance and best practices for reopening businesses in accordance with the state’s plan to phase out COVID-19-related business restrictions over the next two months.
The program launched Friday with its first webinar, which opened with statements from city officials including Mayor Robert Simison along with Crush the Curve Idaho representative Tommy Ahlquist.
While this inaugural online meeting laid the groundwork for what’s to come, future webinars will feature talks by local businesses leaders and discussion of CDH guidelines for reopening. The campaign is “a blueprint on how businesses can help businesses,” said Meridian City Council President Treg Bernt.
Further, project leaders hope to instill confidence in consumers as they return to physical stores. The Meridian Chamber will send out suggestions for how to alter work habits as the state reopens shops, as well as distributing posters and logos stamped with “Keep Meridian Healthy & Open for Business” to keep in storefront windows. While the chamber doesn’t have enforcement power over which businesses post these signs, said Simison, Chamber President Sean Evans hopes to limit access to these materials to push cooperation.
“We will not provide these posters or the collateral material to any business that has not gone through a webinar and at least been given the education about what they should be doing in their business to follow these guidelines,” Evans said. “Nor will we give them the materials until they are in the proper state of the governor’s plan.”
Simison said the chamber has his support, but that distributing posters to shop owners isn’t a “city-initiated element” of the plan that his office will handle.
Ahlquist, a former emergency room physician and current CEO of Meridian-based development company Ball Ventures Ahlquist, advocated for increased COVID-19 testing as employees go back to work.
“The reason we’re in the mess we’re in as a country, as a state, as a city, as families is because we couldn’t test,” he said during the webinar. “That has been fixed and solved, at least for Meridian and the surrounding areas.”
He reported that while Crush the Curve Idaho and the labs it sends virus tests to have the time and resources to test 4,000 people each day, the organization only administers between 100 and 150 swab tests daily. Even at increased capacity, he said turnaround times on results would stay between 24 and 48 hours.
He also noted Crush the Curve’s willingness to test a company's entire staff before they return for work, acknowledging that some companies hope to put returning customers at ease by doing so.
The meeting also included initial suggestions from CDH representative Natasha Ferney for businesses trying to stop the novel coronavirus’ spread. These included following common social distancing practices and limiting customer-employee interactions. Still, individual businesses aren’t required to submit independent reopening proposals to CDH, she said, but stores are encouraged to update their plans in-house.
Meridian’s new campaign joins a separate weekly webinar series that will be co-run by Kuna, Meridian, the respective chambers of commerce and the Idaho Women’s Business Center. Partners in that effort will teach digital marketing skills to local entrepreneurs suffering revenue losses during the pandemic. Those weekly meetings will be free on Wednesdays in May, and require prior registration.