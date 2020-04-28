The Melba School District announced longtime Melba Elementary School Principal Sherry Ann Adams as its next superintendent Tuesday.
Adams worked for 19 years in the principal’s position and also served as the district’s director of federal programs.
After current Superintendent Andrew Grover was named executive director of the Idaho Association of School Administrators earlier this month, the district launched a search to fill his seat. A search committee composed of community members was established to find Grover’s replacement. Nine applications for the position were revived, and four candidates were interviewed, according to a press release. Tanna Kellog, Timothy Jensen and Isaac Moffett were the other finalists for the position.
Interviews were conducted on Monday, and the search committee met that afternoon to discuss its decision. Applicants were contacted Tuesday morning just before the announcement was made.
“After opening the position and conducting interviews, Sherry Ann’s 19 years of service in Melba and 28 years in education earned her the position as our next superintendent,” said Jason Knopp, chairman of the Superintendent Search Committee.
Adams will face an uncertain future shared by all Idaho school districts when she takes over on July 1; the Idaho State Board of Education canceled in-person classes for the rest of the academic year unless districts meet certain criteria to reopen. The board has not announced whether in-person classes will resume this fall, but Adams says she’s ready for the challenges that her new post will bring.
“After serving the students of Melba for 19 years as the elementary principal, I am excited to take that same dedication, determination, and passion to the district level,” she said.
During this period of leadership transition, current school services will continue. Among those programs are emergency meal relief and limited online learning opportunities — a program coined M.O.L.E. for Melba Online Learning Environment — a shift to online classes that started at the beginning of April, according to a letter from Grover.
“Teachers and staff have been working tirelessly to create meaningful curriculum that will engage students,” he wrote. “This has become our mode of learning and thank you for the effort the students are putting into it.”
As in other district’s, meals have been delivered via school buses by drivers and teacher aides. The district has not publicly decided whether to attempt reopening this academic year.
Grover was the district superintendent for the last 12 years and has served as a regional president of IASA in the past. He also led his alma mater, Melba High School, as principal before becoming superintendent, according to Idaho Education News. He also unsuccessfully ran for state Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2014 as a Republican. Grover will continue guiding the district through its response to COVID-19 through June 30, when he’ll take on his new job.