The future of Owyhee BBQ in Melba is uncertain after it was listed for sale earlier this month.
“It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing the sale of Owyhee BBQ,” business and building owner David Harrington wrote in a Facebook post.
While the building and brand were listed for sale two weeks ago, Harrington made the decision to sell a month ago, he told the Kuna Melba News.
The 207 Fourth St. property houses the town’s only barbecue restaurant and is nestled in a cluster of other eateries across from Melba’s public schools.
It’s uncertain whether a potential buyer will continue using the spot to run the barbecue joint, or if they’ll use the location for something entirely different. The glass, garage doors making up the north and east walls are reminiscent of southern barbecue favorites today, but other features of the location make it unclear what will come of the property. There is no industrial kitchen inside, since Harrington grills all the meat outside year-round. There’s also a stage outside where visitors ate ribs and watched local classic rock and country bands last summer, a one-year-old tradition that will continue until the company is bought.
Harrington cut back hours and listed Owyhee BBQ after moving to northern Idaho, a change in scenery that’s forced him to bounce between his new home and Melba.
Harrington opened the restaurant in September 2018 in his hometown, inspired by childhood barbecue excursions and 15 years of catering in the area.
“I was going to Texas a lot when I first got into cooking ribs and chicken and saw a few barbecue joints down there and tried to replicate that here,” he said.
Appropriately, ribs have become the restaurant’s most popular dish, an entree that Harrington starts barbecuing at 6 a.m. to prepare for noon openings.
Made-from-scratch bacon mac n’ cheese has been king of the side menu for the last year and a half, a pasta for carnivores that visitors of the Owyhees often order on their way back to Boise.
While this may be the end of his run with Owyhee BBQ, Harrington isn’t done grilling. After traveling as far as Washington and Utah with his grills and ingredients in the past, he plans to take another stab at independent catering, a side gig he’s done for years while away from his day job.
Owyhee BBQ will stay open on Thursdays and Saturdays until it sells.