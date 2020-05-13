The Melba “Old Tyme” 4th of July celebration has been canceled to limit further spread of COVID-19.
“It was a really hard decision to cancel it, but we needed to look out for the safety of committee members, our community and visitors from outside our community,” said Erin Turpin, vice chairwoman of the event’s organizing body.
By Turpin’s estimate, the event typically draws 45,000 to 50,000 attendees, including a number of people who park in the areas surrounding Melba to watch the annual firework show at dusk. It’s a tradition that’s been planned by nonprofit organization Melba Old Tyme 4th of July since its inception in 1992, but the Independence Day celebration has roots dating back much further.
Before swarms of Kuna, Nampa and Marsing residents flooded the small town every summer for its fireworks, parade and car show, the Melba community celebrated what Turpin called “a kind of Andy Griffith 4th of July.” She remembers the way people used to hold a community potluck and compete in dance offs in the streets, traditions that have since been replaced with a tractor pull and arts and crafts expo. Another now-retired ritual — one that was never documented in the Andy Griffith Show’s Mayberry — was outhouse racing, which was eventually scrapped for safety reasons. And while the big day’s size and activities have changed, the traditional, small-town personality of the event has not.
“The open invitation to the greater Treasure Valley to come and celebrate with us was widely accepted,” wrote event volunteer and “Fireworks Guru Extraordinaire” Ron Wright on the celebration’s evolution. “In spite of a larger crowd in attendance, the addition of new but traditional events made the day a great success in providing a real ‘Olde Tyme’ experience.”
The event was advertised to the rest of the valley when the organizing nonprofit was established. Since then, the celebration committee has secured and run exclusively on donations from area businesses and attendees to keep up with rising costs of fireworks and growing participation. Before the event was canceled, though, Turpin stopped soliciting donations in fears that the event wouldn’t happen this July. Donations and sponsorship dollars will be saved and used on next year’s event, she said.
Although organizers have been forced to look toward 2021, the event’s cancellation will be felt by the community in 2020. The surge of visitors into Melba usually serves as a boost for local businesses, but this year, expected visitors and their wallets will stay at home.
“Essentially the small businesses in Melba are restaurants,” Turpin said. “They do see a huge boost” from the event.
In encouraging visitors on the 4th, the Melba Valley Market usually opens up their parking lot for watching fireworks, and Owyhee BBQ sponsored the annual parade last year. Now, a major revenue spike for the town won’t come.
While canceling the celebration was a tough decision, organizers remain positive about the legacy and future of Independence Day in Melba.
“We know this decision will affect many businesses and families, but please continue to celebrate the Fourth of July this year with your families and friends, when and where you can,” the committee’s website states. “We will be back next year, strong and ready to celebrate the freedoms we all share.”