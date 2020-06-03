After a short delay, the Melba Valley Museum will open its doors for the season on Saturday.
The Melba Valley Historical Society’s board, a group of volunteers assembled to run the museum, delayed the museum’s traditional opening date on the first Saturday of May amid COVID-19 concerns. Guided tours, though, have been cancelled until further notice as an added precaution.
As usual, the museum will remain open every Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. until October; this year, the museum is featuring two new exhibits.
The “Estereoskopiko” exhibit, a traveling exhibit from the Basque Museum & Cultural Center in Boise, will be on display in July. The collection includes stereoscopic photography — a medium that places offset photos next to each other to create a 3D look — depicting the Basque country’s Bilbao in the early 1900s.
The family history exhibit, which features a different Melba family every year, has been updated. In 2020, photos, farming tools and other artifacts of the Swarthout family will be highlighted in honor of their land being named an “Idaho Century Ranch” by the Idaho State Historical Society and Idaho Department of Agriculture.
After moving to the community in 1919, the Swarthout family began a 100-year stay (and counting) in Melba, earning them the designation, which was created by the state to honor its farming pioneers who have tilled at least 40 acres of the same land for a century.
Markers of the Swarthouts’ agricultural roots will join hand tools, a horse-drawn plow and a lard-rendering tub in the museum’s ranching-dominated displays.
“That’s what the history of Melba is. Farming and agriculture,” said historical society board member Linda Morton-Keithley.
The museum opened in 2013 at 310 Carrie Rex Ave. in downtown Melba when a local chapter of the Rebekahs — a fraternal organization — donated the now 101-year-old building to the newly established historical society. Since then, grants, donations and volunteer work have helped the museum host tours and welcome guests free of charge.
Grant money has also supported a fresh coat of paint, new windows, a replacement fire escape and a number of other renovations over the past seven years. Curators are working on upgrading the building’s lighting to better illuminate the museum’s exhibits.
The most popular exhibits soon to be seen under new light include military uniforms from Melba Veterans dating back to WWII and the former Melba Valley sign, which was replaced around 20 years ago in the spot south of Nampa that it used to occupy.
Following public health recommendations, museum visitors are being asked to practice social distancing, and museum staff will undertake frequent cleaning upon reopening.