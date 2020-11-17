Kuna residents saw a new flagpole outside City Hall last week as a donated American flag flew in front of the government building for the first time
The flag was donated by a Kuna resident, and was strung up above an antique tractor owned by the city for the first time last week to commemorate Veterans Day, Kuna Mayor Joe Stear explained in a Facebook post shared by the city.
"A conversation about this flag started in a staff meeting which led to … (the) flag pole that led to a discussion about Kuna's old 1948 Ford 8N tractor that led to this!" Stear wrote.
The tractor was recently refurbished in partnership with the Kuna Parks department, and was repainted "with heart" and an American flag.