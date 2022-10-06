KUNA — Matt Biggs was sworn in as the newest member of the Kuna City Council on Tuesday night. He was appointed after former councilman Warren Christensen moved to Florida this summer and vacated the seat.
Christensen won the four-year seat in 2017; Biggs will take over for the rest of his term.
“I’ve always been active in the community, and I’ve always paid attention to what’s going on in the community. And I just wanted to this time be an advocate for the community. And I decided to throw my hat in the ring,” Biggs said.
Biggs, whose resume includes coaching experience, working for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, and over 20 years of active duty service in the United States Navy, was chosen out of three applicants.
The other applicants were Jeff Marler and Tyson Garten, who Council President Greg McPherson said would have also been excellent additions to the council.
“I hope they continue to run for council seats,” McPherson said. “But looking at Matt’s resume and his accomplishments, it was pretty easy to choose him to join us up here … it just brings a good dynamic to the council that very open opinion but very educated and he’ll be a good fit for us.”
Biggs said he was excited and nervous when he heard he had been chosen to fill the vacant seat. He said he hoped to represent the community to the best of his ability even though he wasn’t elected by them.
“My door’s always open. I’m always available to talk and like people to tell me what they think and what’s on their mind.” Biggs said.
As far as priorities go, Biggs said schools and growth are on his mind.
“I’m a parent too. I want to make sure that our schools get what they need, our kids get what they need. And then make sure that all of this growth that we have is paid for and sustainable,” Biggs said.
For McPherson, Biggs’ appointment is the beginning of a new chapter for the council.
“I’m just excited to build a new relationship with Matt. And hopefully we continue to get lots of good stuff for the city of Kuna done,” McPherson said.