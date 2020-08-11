The Kuna School District has updated its plans for reopening, providing details on its hybrid schedule, considering a slightly delayed start and requiring students and staff to wear masks, in line with a Central District Health order for Ada County.
After the district bought and collected enough internet-enabled devices for all K-12 students to have one, the district is planning to have students learn digitally from home three days per week to start the school year, Superintendent Wendy Johnson wrote in an Aug. 7 letter to parents.
Half of students will attend classes in-person Mondays and Wednesdays while the other half will attend on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students will stay home on Fridays and learn on their devices, which a plurality of respondents to a district survey preferred when given the option of having Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays as learn-from-home days.
“In our fast growing district and crowded schools, reducing group sizes and physical distance is a challenge,” Johnson wrote. “The hybrid makes physical distancing more ‘doable,’ when just half the students are in the building, in the cafeteria, in a classroom, on the bus, etc.”
Johnson hoped that the opening of Swan Falls High School would thin the crowds within Kuna High School, but the toll of COVID-19 on construction crews has delayed the satellite school’s opening.
The district’s board was scheduled to vote Tuesday night on Johnson’s request that school’s first days be delayed from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31 to give administrators and health experts more time to work with teachers on COVID-19 precautions. Results were not available by print time.
“We've identified a need to spend more time on the new safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus among staff and students when we return to in person instruction,” Johnson wrote.
Among those precautions, the district will now mandate masks, a move its board chose not to make earlier this summer before Central District Health mandated face coverings in Ada County, including in schools.
Individualized plans have also been written for every school in the district and are available via the district's website, kunaschools.org, under “Current Update.”