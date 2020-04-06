We’re temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
COMMUNITY RESOURCES
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has opened hotline for anyone experiencing anxiety, loneliness, or worry during the COVID-19 crisis: 888-330-3010. Assistance is anonymous and confidential.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is offering to connect residents who have had an unexpected significant change in income that may be ongoing for the foreseeable future. Information about the SNAP benefits food program, meal delivery for seniors, help with health insurance and more are available through this resource. Call 1-877-456-1233 or visit www.livebetteridaho.org.
The Salvation Army has phone lines for residents to call seeking assistance for financial help with utilities. Lines can also be contacted by those seeking specific things such as diapers and wipes. A full list of services across Southern Idaho is at https://salarmy.us/COVID-19Services or by calling 208-343-5429.
AARP Community Connections is a new online platform that allows users to organize and find local volunteer groups to help pick up groceries, provide financial assistance or lend emotional support to neighbors, friends and loved ones. AARP Community Connections includes multiple resources to help those who are feeling isolated, depressed, overwhelmed or anxious. Users are able to request a call from an AARP volunteer, or a trained counselor, among other services. AARP Community Connections is live and completely free to use, and AARP membership is not required. For more information, visit www.aarpcommunityconnections.org.
Idaho 2-1-1 CareLine is a program of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that provides a robust database offering free or low-cost programs and services such as social services, medical assistance, food and clothing, daycare options, emergency shelter and more.
The State of Idaho has set up a resource page at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/idaho-resources/.
United Way of Treasure Valley has created a Community Resource Page, in partnership with dozens of local entities, highlighting housing assistance, childcare assistance, health care, resources for educators and parents, transportation assistance, and more. Go to www.unitedwaytv.org.
Blue Cross of Idaho has waived all member cost-sharing for testing and treatment of COVID-19. The expansion covers cost-share treatment received through June 30, and is offered at no additional premium cost.
Healthwise is a local nonprofit health education company. It has created a COVID-19 resource center with plain language, evidence-based articles, videos, infographics, and more. The website is at healthwise.org.
The Idaho Office of the Attorney General has information about seeing and reporting COVID-19 related scams, Idaho's Price Gauging Law, frequently asked questions about the law and more on the website: ag.idaho.gov/office-resources/covid-19.
MEALS
Kuna School District and the Kuna Boys & Girls Club will offer free, grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for children weekdays until schools reopen. Pick up is from 11 a.m. to noon at Ross Elementary, Reed Elementary and Kuna High School. Children do not need to be enrolled in the district to receive a free meal, but they need to be present to receive it.
The Kuna Community Resource Center in Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. This resource is available every Thursday during these hours. The Kuna Community Resource Center staff is asking residents to inform them of their needs or if they have something they would like to donate. The goal is to provide pre-packaged boxes through drive-up service at the resource center. Call 208-761-0820 or message them on Facebook.
Kuna Food Bank in Kuna United Methodist Church, 260 W. Fourth St. on the corner, can be contacted at 208-922-4745 to schedule an appointment.
Metro Meals on Wheels will continue offering home-delivered meals. Anyone desiring to be added to home delivery may call Meals On Wheels at 208-321-0031 to discuss eligibility and cost.
ADDITIONAL HELP
PMR Gives Back, the charitable arm of Premier Mortgage Resources LLC in Meridian, has launched an outreach campaign to help those who are struggling in the Boise area as a result of COVID-19. The charity will match financial donations, dollar for dollar, up to $10,000 to feed as many families as possible through the Idaho Foodbank. The drive will launch as soon as the stay-at-home order is lifted. In addition, Christopher Bruce, a loan officer with Premier Mortgage Resources, is organizing STEM packages and book donations for students, which are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis to families in need at local schools. For more information visit pmrloans.com/giveback.
Idaho small businesses impacted by coronavirus can now access federal disaster loans. Small businesses, private nonprofit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the coronavirus since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met if the disaster had not occurred. The deadline to apply is Dec. 21, 2020. For more information, commerce.idaho.gov/covid-19.
Idaho Humane Society has launched a Stray Pets online portal that shows animals brought in from the public and humane society officers. These animals are being housed at the Idaho Humane Society.
WAYS TO GIVE
Kuna Food Bank: to donate food or funds call 208-922-4745 to schedule a time for meeting. To donate money, please mail your check to: Kuna Food Bank, P.O. Box 17, Kuna ID 83634.
COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho: www.idahocf.org/covid-19. Created in partnership through The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center.
The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations, the website states. Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. Visit redcross.org for information.
Metro Meals on Wheels: metromealsonwheels.net.
West Valley Humane Society in Canyon County is reaching out to the public with concerns about how the COVID-19 outbreak will impact animal welfare and people’s ability to adopt a pet or afford their pet’s needs. The shelter is accepting donations at westvalleyhumanesociety.org/COVID.
Please note: All resources will continue to be assessed and updated as more information about the novel coronavirus becomes available. Information is gathered from each organization’s website or press releases.