Because of cancellations and closures, we’re temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
MEALS
Kuna School District and the Kuna Boys & Girls Club will offer free, grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for children weekdays starting Friday, March 20, until schools reopen. Pick up is from 11 a.m. to noon at Ross Elementary, Reed Elementary and Kuna High School. Children do not need to be enrolled in the district to receive a free meal, but they need to be present to receive it.
The Kuna Community Resource Center in Ross Elementary School, 610 N. School Ave., will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2.
Kuna Food Bank in Kuna United Methodist Church, 260 W. Fourth St. on the corner, can be contacted at 208-922-4745 to schedule an appointment.
Metro Meals on Wheels will continue offering home-delivered meals. Anyone desiring to be added to home delivery may call Meals On Wheels at 208-321-0031 to discuss eligibility and cost.
Wahooz Family Fun Zone is offering free lunches to families through Friday from noon to 1 p.m. Those wishing to receive a free lunch must sign up by 10 a.m. the day prior. To sign up, visit wahoozfunzone.com.
SHOPPING HOUR FOR SENIORS
Fred Meyer: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Albertsons: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Boise Co-op: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. Located at 888 W. Fort St, Boise, and 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian.
Ridley’s Family Market: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Target: The first hour of shopping each Wednesday at stores nationwide for vulnerable guests. Please contact your local store for hours.
Walmart: One hour early every Tuesday. Walmart pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during this time. Please contact your local store for time.
WinCo Foods: 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
WHO’S HIRING?
Albertsons: The company tweeted March 17 it has immediate openings. Visit stores in your area to find out their specific needs or apply online.
Amazon: “We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. … to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time,” Amazon announced on its website March 16. Amazon also stated it is welcoming those who were laid off and/or furloughed “as part of this crisis.” Apply online.
Bi-Mart: “Due to the impact of the coronavirus we are hiring temporary help in our stores throughout the northwest,” Bi-Mart announced on its website. View available jobs online.
Fred Meyer: Visit stores in your area or apply online.
Walmart: “As part of responding to the current environment, Walmart is also hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May,” Walmart announced on its website. Visit stores near you or apply online.
WinCo Foods: “In the wake of this health crisis ... we are hiring temporary clerks for many of our locations, so we can keep our stores clean and well stocked,” WinCo announced on its website. Visit a local store or apply online.
The Idaho Division of Veterans Services is hiring for several temporary positions available in health and long-term care-related services at the state’s three veterans homes, one of which is in Boise, IdahoNews reports.
LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS ADAPT SERVICES
The Idaho Youth Ranch is now offering video therapy options for new and existing clients, and telephone options for families without access to internet or video-capable devices. Idaho Youth Ranch is continuing to take new clients, according to the press release. To schedule an appointment, call the help line at 208-947-0863 or request an appointment online at www.youthranch.org/get-help.
St. Vincent de Paul is using a drive-through system to limit contact for food pickup: Holy Apostles Food Pantry, 6300A N. Meridian Road, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1-4 p.m., Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m.
ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL HELP
Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is donating an initial $100,000 to the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho, a new charitable fund that will provide support for low-income, vulnerable Idahoans and affected families.
Idaho 2-1-1 CareLine is a program of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare that provides a robust database offering free or low-cost programs and services such as social services, medical assistance, food and clothing, daycare options, emergency shelter and more, according to United Way Treasure Valley’s website.
United Way of Treasure Valley has created a Community Resource Page, in partnership with dozens of local entities, highlighting housing assistance, childcare assistance, health care, resources for educators and parents, transportation assistance, and more. Go to www.unitedwaytv.org and click the COVID-19 banner.
Idaho small businesses impacted by coronavirus can now access federal disaster loans. Small businesses, private nonprofit organizations of any size, small agricultural cooperatives and small aquaculture enterprises that have been financially impacted as a direct result of the coronavirus since Jan. 31, 2020, may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met if the disaster had not occurred. The deadline to apply is Dec. 21, 2020. For more information, commerce.idaho.gov/covid-19.
CRISIS RESOURCES
Alcoholics Anonymous: If you are wanting to get sober or to attend an AA meeting in the Treasure Valley, you can call 208-344-6611 or find meetings via teleconferencing, Zoom Video Conferencing and outdoor meetings in which social distancing is practiced on the website: aaboise.com.
Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline: The Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline has put a hold on using its volunteer phone responders, but the phone lines are still open 24/7. If you or someone you know is feeling depressed or suicidal, please call 208-398-4357.
Crisis Centers: If you’re in crisis and need help now, there are walk-in crisis centers in Boise and Caldwell. They have implemented safety protocols for patients and staff in light of the coronavirus. The Pathways of Idaho Crisis Center is located at: 7192 Potomac Dr. in Boise. The Western Idaho Community Crisis Center address is 524 Cleveland Blvd. Suite 160 in Caldwell.
INTERNET USAGE
CenturyLink has suspended data usage limits for consumer customers due to COVID-19, and will waive late fees and won’t terminate a residential or small business customer’s service due to financial circumstances associated with the outbreak.
Sparklight (formerly Cable One) opened Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use to keep individuals and communities connected to online resources. Sparklight’s Wi-Fi hotspot can be accessed in the Sparklight local office parking lot, 2101 E. Karcher Road in Nampa. Sparklight has made available unlimited data on all internet services for 30 days, and offered payment deferrals and late fee waivers for 60 days. Sparklight is now offering low-cost internet, a 15 Mbps internet plan for $10 per month for the next 60 days to help low-income families and those most impacted from coronavirus challenges. Customers can call 877-692-2253 for more information.
PET WELL-BEING
Idaho Humane Society has launched a Stray Pets online portal that shows animals brought in from the public and humane society officers. These animals are being housed at the Idaho Humane Society.
Meridian Canine Rescue has launched new online training, behavioral support and education resources, and is making available care packages for dogs, such as Boredom Buster and Sleepy Time Kits. Visit meridianrescue.org.
WAYS TO GIVE
Kuna Food Bank: to donate food or funds call 208-922-4745 to schedule a time for meeting. To donate money, please mail your check to: Kuna Food Bank, P.O. Box 17, Kuna ID 83634.
Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health: www.idahocf.org/covid19.
COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho: www.idahocf.org/covid-19. Created in partnership through The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center.
The American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations, the website states. Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. Visit redcross.org for information.
Metro Meals on Wheels: metromealsonwheels.net.
West Valley Humane Society in Canyon County is reaching out to the public with concerns about how the COVID-19 outbreak will impact animal welfare and people’s ability to adopt a pet or afford their pet’s needs. The shelter is accepting donations at westvalleyhumanesociety.org/COVID.
Please note: All resources will continue to be assessed and updated as more information about the novel coronavirus becomes available. Information is gathered from each organization’s website or press releases.