The city of Kuna revealed the first glimpse at what its new police station will look like at the city council meeting Tuesday. The new station will be located on the lot northeast of Kuna City Hall and will share the city’s public parking lot, according to Kuna Mayor Joe Stear.

According to City Clerk Chris Engels, as of Thursday the architectural drawings are in the draft phase but she is expecting final copies “soon.” Stear said in an email the city is currently taking bids and hopes to have the project completed by late spring 2023.

