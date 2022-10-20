The city of Kuna revealed the first glimpse at what its new police station will look like at the city council meeting Tuesday. The new station will be located on the lot northeast of Kuna City Hall and will share the city’s public parking lot, according to Kuna Mayor Joe Stear.
According to City Clerk Chris Engels, as of Thursday the architectural drawings are in the draft phase but she is expecting final copies “soon.” Stear said in an email the city is currently taking bids and hopes to have the project completed by late spring 2023.
“This new building and parking lot will provide for a more secure and safer environment for our officers as well as the public,” Stear said. “This station comes from good planning and collaboration from the city, our police officers and Ada County Sheriff.”
The current facility used by the department is rented from the Kuna School District, and Stear said the department has outgrown it. Allison Westfall, director of communications for KSD, said the district hasn't made any decision about what to do with the building once it is vacated, but it is discussing a few different ideas.
"We have many needs but not a lot of spaces for them," Westfall said in a text message.
Some potential uses include using the building for a middle school alternative program or placing the district's special education program for adults ages 18-21 there.
As for KPD, the new station is meant to help ease growing pains the town and department have recently experienced.
“Our goal has always been to have … one officer per thousand in population. That is a (national) standard that we intend to meet. We are very close and have simply outgrown the current building,” Stear said. “There are many needs that will be incorporated in the new station that cannot be met at the old station.”
The new station will have offices for officers, a report room, large and small conference rooms, a break room, a reception area and interview rooms, according to Stear. It also will have secure parking, which the department doesn’t currently have, and a shop to store electric vehicles, training equipment and motorcycles.
Stear said the city will also set up a large conference room with emergency operations equipment to communicate with Ada County Emergency Management. This room will also serve the Kuna Rural Fire District.
The new station will be built using funding from impact fees, Stear said.