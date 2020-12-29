In an effort to share local artists’ work amid social distancing, separation and seclusion, the Kuna Arts Commission is curating a virtual art gallery.
In announcing the gallery in November, the arts commission wrote, “The intent of the Digital Art Gallery is to virtually promote public awareness and participation of art in all its various forms … during this modern-day pandemic.”
Though a launch date hasn’t been set, the gallery’s eventual opening will pair music with “dancers of different genres performing their craft in recognizable locations in Kuna” in an in-person kick off, City Clerk Chris Engels said.
Commission Vice Chairwoman Deb Ann Rippy spearheaded the effort, and she’s working with new Commissioner Cassandra Artukovich on the launch, Engels said.
New art pieces, slated for installation in Kuna in 2021 as part of its downtown revitalization project, will be photographed and added to the virtual gallery too, as will the refurbished tractor newly planted under a flagpole outside Kuna City Hall.
The commission is still taking submissions, which can be emailed to cityclerk@kunaid.gov or mailed to Kuna City Hall at 751 W. 4th St, Kuna, ID 83634. The commission will review pieces for approval and contact artists selected to participate.