Looking to get rid of your Christmas tree following the holiday season? The city of Kuna might have the event for you.
The city invites residents to head out to Bernie Fisher Park on Saturday for a Christmas tree bonfire. The festivities are scheduled to take place from 6-8 p.m.
In a Facebook post, it was announced that there will be some music, beverages and food at the event. The Kuna Rural Fire District will also be in attendance to make sure things go smoothly.
Additionally, J & M Sanitation will be dropping off trees, and residents are invited to drop off their own trees between 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Those who plan to attend should bring a lawn chair, the Facebook post said.
