The Kuna Parks and Recreation Department recently reopened public parks, and the splash pad is soon to follow.
The water feature is slated to open June 1 for its second season, wrapping up a week with temperatures forecasted to eclipse 90 degrees.
The pad’s grand opening happened last summer after two years of planning, setbacks and anticipation. Now that Kuna has reopened nearby parks and public bathrooms after closing them to limit the novel coronavirus’ spread, the water park-style playground has the green light.
The splash pad will maintain the same hours of operation it held last summer, pumping water from noon until 8 p.m. every day. The attraction will likely be open through Labor Day weekend, and longer if weather permits, said Bobby Withrow, director of the Parks and Recreation Department.
To stay safe as parks users congregate, the department is recommending that splash pad visitors practice social distancing as much as possible.
“Follow the CDC guidelines. Don’t enter the splash pad area if you or your children are experiencing a fever or sick feelings at all," Withrow said.
The reopening of other parks has been a welcome sight for Kuna residents as temperatures have heated up and spring classes have gotten out.
“So far it’s gone really smooth,” said Withrow. “People are excited and we’ve had a lot of people on the greenbelt and in the park.”