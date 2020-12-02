Current health restrictions prevent the Kuna Senior Center from receiving merchandise donations to sell to the public through its closed gift shop.
While financial support continues from the City of Kuna, Ada County and other public agency relationships, cash donations are also always welcome.
To that end, people who want to make donations to the Kuna Senior Center while shopping Walmart.com may do so on their “Registry for Good” website: walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/welcome.
Operating similar to a wedding or baby registry, the “Registry for Good” website allows verified nonprofits to post merchandise requests; here the public may make purchases to benefit the Kuna Senior Center.
Purchasing Walmart gift cards and merchandise on the site sends those purchases directly to the Kuna Senior Center. Those making these purchases may contact the Center for a donation tax receipt.
Kuna Senior Center is always in need of coffee, as well as paper products for daily consumption and use.