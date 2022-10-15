On Thursday, the Kuna School District Capital Plan Task Force reviewed survey results to gain insight into how well a potential bond aligned with residents’ wants. The task force is close to finalizing a request to the school board to put a bond on the ballot that would pay for a slate of capital projects in the district — including several building upgrades and a new school.
The role of the task force is to create a bond proposal that will be submitted to the school board in November, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
The survey received 851 responses, and the feedback gathered prompted discussion from the task force about what tweaks needed to be made to the proposal before it goes before the board.
Elementary schools
The survey data showed that respondents’ main elementary priority was building a new K-5 elementary school.
While there weren’t any strong trends in data for what the public thought should be done with Hubbard Elementary or Indian Creek Elementary, there was overwhelming support for the idea to build a replacement K-5 Ross Elementary on the school’s current field site and then demolish the current school that serves exclusively fourth and fifth grades.
The preservation of historical buildings like Indian Creek, did not appear to be a strong priority. This came as a shock to Kuna High School Principal Brian Graves, who was formerly the principal of Indian Creek and Ross. He said it’s a stark contrast to what he saw the first time they were considering what to do with the historic school buildings.
“The passion to save Indian Creek was enormous,” Graves said. “This time to see that the survey to me says that it wasn’t important to keep the old buildings. That was super interesting to me.”
According to the data shared by the district, when asked how important it was for KSD to keep its historic buildings in use, 13.2% of respondents said it was extremely important, 12.2% said it was very important, 27.9% said somewhat important, 25.5% said not very important and 21.2% said it was not at all important.
Funding and high schools
Graves said he was also surprised to see that the option to pass the bond all at once instead of in chunks didn’t have a larger majority of favorable votes. Even so, 57.9% of respondents voted in favor of long-term funding over short-term funding.
If passed all at once, the bond would break the record for largest school bond in Idaho history, as previously reported by Idaho Ed News.
A large majority of respondents — 76.4% — supported the idea of continuing to build Swan Falls High School in phases rather than all at once. However, asked whether to build performing arts or athletic facilities first, results had a small majority of votes tilting in favor of the athletic facilities — 57.4%.
Another question posed on the survey concerned what size the high schools in Kuna should be, 5A or 4A? The question drew many responses in the open-ended comment section and ultimately 5A won out with 55.6% of the vote.
Middle schools
The task force identified needs for improvement of athletic facilities and classroom additions or renovations at both Fremont and Kuna middle schools. When asked which should be prioritized, 58.4% of respondents said the projects should be completed in tandem with one another.
Open-ended comments on the subject centered around “equality,” being “equitable” and “fairness to all.” Breanna Martin, a kindergarten teacher at Hubbard who has children who go to school at KMS, said she heard from KMS parents and administrators that they felt jilted that specific projects for the middle school, like a new cafeteria, were not mentioned specifically in the survey.
I was asked three times, ‘Why doesn’t any of these plans include improvements at KMS?’” Martin said
Superintendent Wendy Johnson called it a misunderstanding and said they would have plans for improvements for both middle schools.
What comes next
Task Force members split into groups after going over the data Thursday and came up with their thoughts on what the final bond proposal will look like. The task force will reconvene one last time on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. before presenting its proposal to the school board at its Nov. 8 meeting. The board will then decide whether to approve the bond for a public vote.
In Idaho, bonds and levies are the only means by which school districts can get money to build new schools. Idaho law prohibits school districts from implementing impact fees on development as a source of funding.
More information on survey results can be found online.