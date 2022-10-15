Kuna School District Superintendent Update

 

 Holly Andersen

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On Thursday, the Kuna School District Capital Plan Task Force reviewed survey results to gain insight into how well a potential bond aligned with residents’ wants. The task force is close to finalizing a request to the school board to put a bond on the ballot that would pay for a slate of capital projects in the district — including several building upgrades and a new school.

The role of the task force is to create a bond proposal that will be submitted to the school board in November, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.

Recommended for you

Load comments