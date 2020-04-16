In bracing for funding cuts and holdbacks from the state, the Kuna School District is furloughing 145 classified employees until the end of the academic year.
Workers in food service, busing and school safety are among those being furloughed, along with attendance clerks, classroom aides, receptionists and secretaries. The temporary furlough doesn’t apply to teachers and administrators as they teach online and manage the shift to distance learning.
The staff now on furlough serve students and other staff members when they’re physically present in school buildings. So when in-person classes were cut for the rest of the academic year, so was the need for some school employees.
“We’ve found that our classified staffing needs at this time of closure are similar to when school is out for summer or holiday and spring breaks and students and teachers are gone,” district spokeswoman Allison Westfall said over email.
The district is using furloughs so that staff can return to work should school doors reopen, but administrators are planning for employees to be out until next August when in-person classes are expected and hoped to resume. Some will return earlier in late June and July as work is available.
Just over half the district’s 282 classified employees will go without pay until classes hopefully resume in August, though employees won’t lose health insurance, free telemedicine or retirement benefits, Superintendent Wendy Johnson wrote to employees in an April 15 letter.
The 137 classified employees still at work are helping with emergency feeding programs, bus delivery of meals and materials for families, technology support for teachers and students working remotely and bookkeeping at school and district sites. Maintenance crews are also still keeping school buildings and grounds up with things like mowing, repairs and painting.
BUDGET CUTS
While furloughs were announced in part because there’s less work to be done, the district also hopes to save money as state education dollars are slashed. Idaho is cutting its education budget by 1% as the state economy and tax revenue suffer losses from COVID-19. The district estimates that it will lose $875,000 in funding, Westfall said. The furloughs will save an estimated $520,000 and are meant to offset these losses.
The district was also told to expect funding holdbacks next school year, which could exceed 5%, Johnson wrote in her letter.
Federal stimulus funding may ease the burden on the school district, though that money will have to be spent in ways approved by the federal government. Kuna School District hopes this aid will help with recovery efforts next school year, Westfall said, especially as a holdback hits at the state level.
In the meantime, Kuna School District officials are still working to transition classes online. They’re currently working to connect families with the internet connectivity and technology they need for a switch to online classes, as well as distributing learning packets to families.
While optional online courses have been offered as a test run, the exact date of a mandatory shift to remote learning is unclear.