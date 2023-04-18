Swan Falls High School

The Kuna school board is considering its options after the recent failure of its bond at the polls.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

The Kuna School District Board of Trustees discussed its bond’s failure and possible steps moving forward at its April 11 meeting. The bond garnered 56.34% affirmative votes in the March 14 election.

It needed a super majority of 66.7% to pass.


