The Kuna School District Board of Trustees discussed its bond’s failure and possible steps moving forward at its April 11 meeting. The bond garnered 56.34% affirmative votes in the March 14 election.
It needed a super majority of 66.7% to pass.
The $111.4 million bond would have allowed for the building of a new elementary school, Swan Falls High School to be its own functioning school separate of Kuna High School and funded a myriad of improvement projects across the district.
LOW TURNOUT CITED
Superintendent Wendy Johnson said one of the factors that impeded the bond’s passage was the number of ballots cast. She said 2,719 people voted on the Kuna School District bond.
“We also were disappointed in the number of people that voted,” Johnson said. The superintendent said this number was lower than voter turnouts for previous bond elections.
Trustee Kim Nixon said one of the biggest things she’s heard people tell her when they learn the bond failed is, “Oh, I didn’t vote. ... I should have.”
NO CLEAR ANSWERS
Many of the trustees said while there were a few reasons they heard for the bond’s failure that came up multiple times, there was no set reason they heard for why the bond didn’t get the needed amount of votes. Johnson said this differed from previous bond failures where the reason was clear.
Trustee J.D. Grant said a lot of the “no” votes came from more agricultural areas. Grant said many of these people were against the bond because in their minds the bond didn’t do anything to progress and build up the agricultural programs the district provides.
Johnson said there was another faction of people that believed stopping the bond would stop Kuna from growing any further. Johnson said this is not the case. The bond's failure does not mean a halt in growth. At a planning and zoning meeting held by the city on April 11, a development was given recommendation for annexation approval. Another property, which would be designated for low-density residential use, was also given recommendation for annexation approval. This was in spite of the school district’s opposition.
“It doesn’t stop the approval,” Johnson said.
Nixon said a lot of people on social media just said no because they didn’t want any “new” taxes “no matter what.”
Nixon said no matter how much she and others tried to explain that the bond wouldn’t increase current tax rates, these people didn’t understand. Nixon expressed concern that people didn’t understand the system.
“A lot of those people didn’t want to understand either,” Grant said.
LOOKING FOR STEPS FORWARD
The trustees also discussed potential short-term solutions in the interim while they figure out how to get the bond passed. Trustee Russ Johnson mentioned year-round school as a possibility. Rezoning school boundaries is another potential short-term solution. According to the district’s communication director Allison Westfall, school and district administrators are working on the options — whether year-round schooling is the short-term solution remains to be seen.
The board approved Wendy Johnson’s request to get bids from different public opinion research services to find out why the bond did not pass. The information would be used to shape the district’s next steps in its quest to get more facilities to serve its students. Whether the district will refloat the bond this election cycle also remains to be seen.
If the district decided to refloat the bond, it has two more opportunities: the August 2023 election and the November 2023 election. The deadline for the May 2023 election has already passed.