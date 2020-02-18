The Kuna school board was active last week, discussing concerns over the proposed Spring Rock subdivision.
At full build-out, the planned community would include 2,200 new homes over the next two decades, along with two schools and commercial buildings. The first phase would include over 750 houses, plus fourplexes and both schools.
Last month, the Kuna Planning and Zoning Commission agreed to annex land west of city limits where Spring Rock is proposed.
After discussing the proposal at its January meeting, the school board submitted a letter in support of the planned community to the Kuna Planning and Zoning Commission, after developer Ten Mile Creek LLC agreed to donate a 10.8-acre plot for a new elementary school to the Kuna School District.
The letter came after six months of talks between school district officials and developers. After meeting with Ten Mile Creek LLC in the summer, school officials noticed that the only plot of land set aside for a new school in Spring Rock would land in the West Ada School District. That would force the Kuna School District to take in students from 800 new households without any help in securing new classroom space, said Assistant Superintendent David Reinhart, who met with developers.
“If you don’t want open protesting, you’ll treat us like West Ada,” Reinhart reported telling developers.
The two parties agreed to a compromise, and land where roughly 60 houses would have been built will instead be donated to the school district. Construction of the school, however, will be left up to voters as the district will need to levy funds for a new school on the site.
Some school board members expressed concerns about building a school before West Ada does.
“I’m worried if we don’t get a school out there, people will go to West Ada because the law makes it easy to do,” said trustee Joy Thomas.
Reinhart noted that the district would lose out on tax revenue if members of the planned community sent their children to the new West Ada school. West Ada School District hasn’t started preliminary plans for a school site though, so Reinhart said Kuna will have the “first shot.”
Some costs will be shared between the developers and the district, including sewers and sidewalks.
Likely to be approved, the district’s deal with developers will go up for a vote by Kuna City Council, as will more detailed plans for the development.