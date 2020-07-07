The Kuna School District’s board was active last week, finalizing budget cuts and backing administrators’ plans to reopen schools this fall with added precautions and an online element.
Budget
Facing a 5% holdback in state funding, an expected dip in enrollment and therefore lack of emergency levy — a funding boost determined by enrollment growth — the Kuna School District solidified budget cuts to fill the $2.2 million hole anticipated for next year’s budget.
The bulk of cuts will come from reducing staff and eliminating funds typically used to update the district’s curriculum and buy supplies, which together account for over $1.5 million.
The cuts include:
- Ten retiring or resigning staff members who will not be replaced (non-teachers)
- Not rehiring 5.5 first-year teachers (the 0.5 being a part-time employee)
- Removing leadership stipends for people working in career-training education and extracurricular activities
- Reducing supply budgets
- No new curriculum adoption or equipment, which Superintendent Wendy Johnson said “doesn’t mean we’re totally zeroing out the curriculum budget. … It just means we’re delaying some of the purchases that we had planned.”
“I’m impressed, actually,” said trustee Sallie Ann McArthur before the board unanimously approved the cuts on June 30. “This is way better than I thought it was going to be.”
The cuts build on and fulfill plans to freeze pay, eliminate positions and lay three classified workers off that were announced in recent weeks.
The district is holding off on hiring new teachers until August, when its enrollment numbers will come in and determine how many state dollars it receives for the 2020-2021 school year. An anticipated 2% dip in enrollment has left the district wary of bringing back all its staff in fears that, as parents nervous about the pandemic seek online options outside the district, Kuna schools will get a smaller portion of state dollars.
Reductions in some lines of the budget will also allow the district to raise salaries for less experienced teachers, meeting the new state minimum of $40,000 annually.
Many of the cuts are prorated, or proportional to the losses the district is taking from the 5% statewide budget reduction. The full 2020-2021 budget can be found on the district’s website, kunaschools.org under “Transparency.”
Reopening
The board also voted on an initial framework for reopening for the first time since the pandemic started, unanimously supporting a plan to recommend face masks for students and require them for staff, develop supplementary online learning options and to provide an internet-enabled device to every K-12 student in the district.
Internet connectivity: Through a combination of donations and district purchases, Kuna schools are going 1:1 this fall, providing one device for every student. The district hopes this will allow students to do work asynchronously, or at their own pace, when sick. The initiative also lays the groundwork for the district’s contingency plan if cases in Idaho and among health care workers rise significantly, which would include another halt of in-person classes and a shift back to online learning.
The district is prepared to give every student a device, Johnson said, but that “internet access is a huge challenge,” especially if parents have returned to work and can’t drive their children to a location with free Wi-Fi access. She said the district is working to buy and distribute more hotspots to families who need them. Around 85% of Kuna households have some kind of broadband internet subscription, according to a 2018 U.S. Census estimate.
Johnson said some of these families might still need hotspots, though, if they lack the bandwidth to support multiple people working and attending school remotely.
Face masks: The district is only recommending face masks and not requiring them, unlike some other districts.
“But we’re wrestling with that,” Johnson said, “because we know that classrooms can’t be social distanced with the reductions in budget that we have. We know that some of our teachers are at high risk in those areas.”
The district is discussing how class sizes could increase with fewer teachers next year as some teachers aren’t brought back. In discussions over the proposal, board members argued that students won’t wear masks unless forced to, but also how younger students might constantly touch their masks, limiting their effectiveness. They eventually decided to “strongly recommend” mask wearing.
Attendance policies are also likely to become more lenient this fall, Johnson said, though much is still up in the air.
Principals at their respective schools will be tasked with determining how to implement the district’s plans, which may change as parents’ willingness to send their students back to in-person classes oscillates with coronavirus cases totals.