Swan Falls High School

The Kuna School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday voted for a bond proposal that focuses developing Swan Falls High School.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Swan Falls High School could soon stand as its own separate school, if Kuna residents vote yes on a bond proposal that could be on the ballot as early as March.

On Tuesday, the Kuna School District Board of Trustees voted 4-1 in favor of approving one of two bond recommendations presented by the KSD Capital Plan Task Force. The task force has been working since January to identify district needs and write a bond recommendation to approve them. On Nov. 3 they were able to narrow it down to two plans, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.


