Swan Falls High School could soon stand as its own separate school, if Kuna residents vote yes on a bond proposal that could be on the ballot as early as March.
On Tuesday, the Kuna School District Board of Trustees voted 4-1 in favor of approving one of two bond recommendations presented by the KSD Capital Plan Task Force. The task force has been working since January to identify district needs and write a bond recommendation to approve them. On Nov. 3 they were able to narrow it down to two plans, as previously reported by the Idaho Press.
Recommendation A was more elementary-focused and would allow for the building of a new elementary school, the remodel of Ross Elementary to expand to a K-5, Kuna and Fremont middle schools renovations and additions, 28 classrooms added on to Swan Falls, a second bus facility and deferred maintenance. Its cost is projected to be over $100 million.
Recommendation B was more focused on the high-school level and getting Swan Falls to the point where it could function as a separate high school from Kuna High School. The plan was similar to Recommendation A with the only real changes being the Ross Elementary remodel would be pushed out to a later stage of the 10-year plan and Swan Falls would get athletic facilities and more parking in addition to the 28 classrooms, making it its own high school. Its cost is projected to be over $111 million.
Both recommendations were meant to be the first three-year phase of a 10-year plan.
In the end, the majority of the trustees felt that Recommendation B best met the district’s needs. Zone 3 Trustee Kyrsti Bruce was the only opposed vote to the bond recommendation. She felt that Recommendation A was a better fit for the district.
“I feel like it’s a good route, it’s got everything,” Bruce said of Recommendation A.
Zone 1 Trustee Joy Thomas said she agreed that the Ross remodel would need to happen in the future for equity purposes but since it didn’t increase capacity for the elementary schools as a whole, she didn’t find it as immediate of a need.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Other trustees cited concerns about balance and community members voicing frustration about the current use of Swan Falls in their decision to vote for Recommendation B.
“I think the community was like ‘why did we just do this portion, and not this?’” Zone 4 Trustee Kim Nixon said. “I would like to see us finish it off.”
While Swan Falls wouldn’t be completely finished at the end of this bond, it would be able to run as a separate high school. The school still wouldn’t have a performing arts center or football and track facilities and would have to share with Kuna High School until those were completed at a later date.
Zone 5 Trustee Russ Johnson’s main concern with Recommendation A was that it focused too much on the elementary level and dragged out the development of Swan Falls.
“Recommendation A is out of balance,” Johnson said. “It’s time to get Swan Falls to be a functioning high school and it’s still going to take some accommodations … because it’s not going to be easy to balance those things but I think it’s a mistake for us and I think we need to move forward and just building a bunch of new classrooms at Swan Falls doesn’t seem to to get me where we need to go.”
Johnson, who worked with the task force in its early stages before removing himself to avoid a conflict of interest, also said the task force had already cut down on a lot of its early plans for Swan Falls and he didn’t want to see any more cut.
Now that the bond recommendation has been approved, the bond term and wording will need to be decided upon. The rest of the 10-year plan will also need to be drawn out by a subcommittee. It is anticipated that the bond vote would take place in March. The bond resolutions will need to be finished and approved by the board by mid-January.