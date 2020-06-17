Ada and Canyon County voters living in the Kuna Rural Fire District rejected a special tax levy on the primary election ballot that would have brought in an additional $1.2 million to the district per year for two years, in addition to its current budget of roughly $3 million.
Because the proposed levy would have only triggered a temporary tax increase, the measure only needed a simple majority to pass. It received 42% of the vote, and only 29.6% of the vote from Canyon County residents living in the district.
Why did it fail?
This is not the first time the district failed to garner support for a levy increase. In 2018 and 2019, it sought a permanent annual levy increase of $1.1 million. The permanent increase needed a two-thirds majority, or about 67%, to pass, and narrowly failed with 65% support in 2018 and 62% support in 2019. After gaining support for a permanent tax increase from over 60% of taxpayers twice, the district hoped over 50% would commit to the two-year property tax hike proposed this year. That didn’t happen, and there may be a number of reasons why.
Property tax battles came to a boil this year in the Idaho Legislature, making for one possible explanation. Lawmakers’ search for property tax relief was ultimately unsuccessful, but conversations did pick up when Rep. Mike Moyle’s one-year property tax freeze bill, HB 409, passed the House of Representatives. The legislation drew staunch opposition from city and county government leaders — Kuna Mayor Joe Stear included — and later died in the Senate.
The lack of policy change to relieve taxpayers may have put pressure on fire district residents, who would have paid roughly $61 annually per $100,000 of taxable property value on top of their previous taxes.
Discussions around HB 409 also changed the timing of the fire district’s push to inform the public about its levy measure.
A public information campaign on the levy increase didn’t launch until March, and related information hadn’t been added to the district’s website as of April 15. Political- and pandemic-related circumstances caused this delay, said Fire Chief Phil Roberts. Until HB 409, was killed in the Senate on March 12, the district was unsure whether it would be able to ask for the levy increase. Notifying the public of the upcoming vote was also complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as door-to-door canvassing the district relied on in the past evaporated.
The pandemic may have compounded property owners’ financial concerns, too.
Kuna firefighter and paramedic Brandon Neice thought so when asked for his take on the levy’s failure.
“I think a culmination of state of the nation and recovering from COVID. People have been out of work for months. No one has money right now. No one is employed,” he said.
“It’s totally understandable. We both live here, and we don’t like taxes either,” he said as fellow paramedic and firefighter John Charlton nodded in agreement.
Roberts also thinks the voting process could have played a role.
“The voting process (by mail) and the location of the proposed Levy on the ballot (Located on the back) and the wording of the levy made it seem like we were increasing the levy up $166.00 per year per $100,000.00 of property value,” he wrote in an email.
The clause on the ballot he referred to read that the levy was “estimated to result in a tax of $166.90 per one hundred thousand dollars ($100,000.00) of taxable assessed value, per year,” though it did not mention how much of an increase the new tax rate would be. The current levy rate sits at $105.88, and Roberts worries the proposed tax hike of around $60 per year was unclear.
Turnout did rise to historic levels during the state’s first absentee-only election, though, raising questions of how reinvigorated voter mobilization may have impacted results. The Meridian Press reported that statewide participation in a primary election was at its highest since 1980, and Ada County — where 95% of those who voted on the Kuna fire levy reside — broke a record for the most ballots cast in a primary.
The vote also came after a shakeup in the district’s board leadership earlier this year that included the addition of a board member who voiced opposition to a past fire district levy increase. However, he did not oppose the 2020 temporary levy.
What won’t change?
The district proposed the measure in order to add three to six new full-time firefighter/paramedics to increase the number of personnel on shift, expand the fire station and replace equipment and fire and ambulance response vehicles, according to its website.
The district says its first response times are rapid, but there are only five firefighters on staff at a time under the district’s current budget. This has resulted in the district having to call for backup from other departments anytime two calls are made in a short time span.
“It bothers us when we have to have other agencies assist quite often,” said Charlton, who noted that departments from Meridian and Nampa have longer response times than Kuna’s fire station since they’re farther away.
Roberts said on second calls, responses take an average of 13 minutes longer.
Having families in the area, Neice knows that he and his coworkers have a personal stake in the lengthened response times that second calls take. When the Kuna Rural Fire District responds to even a minor call, they can’t change route to help with a bigger emergency. It’s “first come, first serve, as Neice says, and concerns about how far away help might be hang over firefighters’ heads.
“When we’re out on call and the tones go off, you get a little bit scared at first and think, oh man, what if it’s someone I know? What if it’s my family? Where’s the next due unit coming from? It’s a little bit tough,” Neice said.
With its current staff size, the district can’t respond to any structure fires without backup. National Fire Protection Agency guidelines recommend that 12 firefighters tackle a single-story, single-family home at a time. However, the levy would have only boosted staff to have six or seven workers at a time, still leaving the district requiring outside help.
Roberts hoped to save the money from the two-year increase to the budget for the next 10 years of growth. He also said in May that the incremental growth of the budget would have helped prevent the district from having to bond for a new station in future years, causing a sharper uptick in property taxes.
What next?
Now, the district is working on a budget and capital improvement plan that assume status quo funding.
The district is also in the process of applying for federal grant funding to help cover the cost of hiring new staff, but Roberts called those grants “competitive,” and these three-year grants would only cover 75% of employee’s salaries for two years and 35% for the third year. Those federal dollars would help the district catch up to National Fire Protection Agency standards, which suggest more stations and firefighters for a district of Kuna’s size.
“We will continue to do a good job,” Roberts wrote. But “it is a tough pill to swallow.”