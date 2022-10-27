Less than 10 minutes into the Kuna Rural Fire District’s Wednesday Q&A addressing the bond and levy which would provide more staffing and a second fire station, the department got an emergency call. All five firefighters working that shift rotation piled into their fire engine, turned on the emergency lights and headed out, leaving the fire station nearly empty.
Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence continued to speak one-on-one with the handful of citizens who showed up wanting to learn more about the bond and levy appearing on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot and why there’s a need for it. He said even more people have shown interest outside of the Q&A.
“We’ve been answering so many questions through email and telephone calls and things,” Lawrence said. “I think I had over 25, 26 conversations with people over the weekend just because of our flyer that we’ve put out in the mailers.”
The bond would fund the building of a new fire station to serve the citizens living south of the railroad tracks, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. The passage of the levy would allow for the hiring of six additional firefighters. Operating levy increases require a 66.66% approval to pass.
The district is facing a major resource shortage and is struggling to keep up with call volume that has increased 72.42% in 10 years and 17.3% in the past year alone, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. The calls overlap 25% of the time.
If both the bond and levy pass, there will be a projected tax increase of $1.96 per every $100,000 of assessed property value.
Lawrence said the public’s most common concern is why growth isn’t paying for itself and why the district can’t get by on just implementing impact fees.
“New growth does pay for itself. It just doesn’t pay for itself quick enough, so there’s a gap of our ability to provide service and the need for service. There’s a large gap,” Lawrence said. “If this vote goes through, and after it’s all implemented this gap has been shortened and then the new construction, the taxes that come in the impact fees, that’ll carry us forward and it’s more sustaining rather than it is to bridge that gap.”
And paying for growth using impact fees has its limits. For example, districts can use the fees on new equipment or for a new station – although Fire Commissioner Rebekah Luther said the fees wouldn’t cover the entire cost for the new station – but they can’t go toward hiring more personnel, one of KRFD’s main needs.
“We just don’t have the staffing. We just don’t, and I think that’s just that’s the sad reality of it all is that if something was to happen right here across the street, that this these bay doors are not opening,” Lawrence said, referencing the firefighters already out on the call. “That’s just, that’s just a sad, kind of, scary reality of it all.”
Lawrence has even brought in an ambulance from Ada County because the firefighter’s reliability to get to second and third calls was “tanking” and the district couldn’t afford to take the time to transport people to area hospitals.
Midway through the Q&A, the Kuna engine’s sirens came blaring past the station. The firefighters had been rerouted to an appliance fire on their way back from their first call.
Luther worked in the fire service for 34 years and said the resource shortage at KRFD is some of the worst she’s seen.
“It’s really bad. They really didn’t have any support until we got this new chief,” Luther said.
District voters have rejected the fire district’s past three attempts to increase funding by tax collection, as previously reported by the Idaho Press. In spite of this, Luther has remained optimistic about the chances of the bond and levy passing this time around.
She said she thinks this is the closest the district has been to reaching its goal and that feedback was overwhelmingly positive after the announcement that Station 2 would be on the south side of the train tracks, even from people living on the north side. Still, the district is trying to do all they can to inform the public about the upcoming ballot measures.
“We haven’t done the Q&A’s like this before and we figure if we are going to get this to pass we need to give them all the information we have and be transparent,” Luther said.
The fire district will be hosting a second Q&A on Saturday at 1 p.m. at 150 W. Boise Street in Kuna.
One man who attended Wednesday’s meeting but declined to be identified said after talking through some of his concerns with Lawrence, that he felt good about voting in favor of the bill. Lawrence said that everyone who came had great questions and “valid concerns” and that he felt like it went “pretty well.”
The most “frustrating” thing about the resource shortages, Lawrence said, is not being able to be self-sufficient and provide the service that he and his firefighters would like to provide. He said helping people is part of their “soul.” He also said that having to rely on support from the Boise and Meridian fire departments comes with dangerous implications.
“If somebody can’t breathe, they don’t want to be waiting an extra 15 minutes. If somebody’s chest is hurting, they don’t want to be waiting. If somebody’s kitchen is on fire, they don’t want to wait. But that’s what’s happening because that’s what we’re able to provide at this point,” Lawrence said. “As we get busier and we’re not able to provide people it’s just going to be worse and worse and worse for the systems. They’re gonna be seeing Boise and Meridian fire trucks more often.”
At the end of Wednesday’s meeting, a third emergency call came in. With the firefighters already out on an appliance fire call, the Ada County paramedics present climbed in their ambulance and Lawrence in his vehicle to respond, leaving the fire station completely empty save the two commissioners who came to help with the Q&A.