Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kuna Fire station

Firefighters respond to a call on Wednesday. The district is hosting community events to explain to the public the needs that would be addressed if the proposed bond and levy pass on Nov. 8.

Less than 10 minutes into the Kuna Rural Fire District’s Wednesday Q&A addressing the bond and levy which would provide more staffing and a second fire station, the department got an emergency call. All five firefighters working that shift rotation piled into their fire engine, turned on the emergency lights and headed out, leaving the fire station nearly empty.

Fire Chief T.J. Lawrence continued to speak one-on-one with the handful of citizens who showed up wanting to learn more about the bond and levy appearing on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot and why there’s a need for it. He said even more people have shown interest outside of the Q&A.


Kuna Fire station

A Kuna firefighter gears up in response to a call at the Kuna Fire station on Wednesday. The fire district is struggling to keep up with an increasing call volume. 
Kuna Fire station

Firefighters and members of the Kuna City Council gather at the Kuna Fire station on Wednesday to meet with members of the community and answer questions about a bond and levy on the Nov. 8 ballot at the Kuna Fire station

Recommended for you

Load comments