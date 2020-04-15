Two commissioners were appointed to the Kuna Rural Fire District Board last week as the district gears up for a consequential levy vote on May 19.
Randall Feaster, a longtime first responder with Ada County Paramedics who in 2018 voiced opposition to the fire district’s proposed permanent levy increase, will fill the recently vacated seat representing District 2, which encompasses the north end of Kuna city limits and the fire district.
The position opened up when Commissioner Tim Crawford moved from District 2 to District 4 and had to give up his seat. But after former Commissioner Hal Harris recently left his post in District 4, Crawford returned to the board representing his new district. Now, he’ll work for residents in the western side of the fire district, covering homes and businesses that stretch into Canyon County.
Crawford is qualified by his experience on the board, his willingness to serve and his business background running the Kuna Machine Shop, said Fire Chief Phil Roberts.
Since two of the board’s five seats were empty heading into the trustees’ April 8 remote meeting, an eventual unanimous confirmation of the appointees took only three votes. The new and returning board members were sworn in virtually and are now active.
2020 LevyThe most pressing issue facing the board, at least for Chief Roberts, is the May 19 ballot measure. Should the $1.1 million levy increase pass and boost the fire district’s funding, or fail as similar measures did in November 2018 and May 2019, the board will look to navigate the aftermath.
The levy increase would push the fire district’s funding from around $3 million to a little over $4 million annually, an 37% increase from previous years. Taxpayers would chip in an extra $5.09 per month and roughly $61 per year for every $100,000 their homes are worth. District residents currently pay $105.88 per $100,000, and would see that jump to $166.90 annually. As in the past, the first $100,000 of assessed home value won’t be taxed by the district.
The levy would be temporary, and would only raise taxes from 2021-2022. The levy increase that failed last year would have been a permanent annual increase of $1.1 million.
Why Increase Taxes?Chief Roberts, who took office in August 2019 following the district’s last attempt to increase taxes, sees a funding boost as key to quick response times, hiring more staff and remodeling the district’s only fire station.
“The Kuna Fire District is one of the fastest-growing communities in the state of Idaho,” he said of the approximately 100-square-mile district. “Our current station can only house four members. We need to provide some of those amenities that protect our members and their privacy like bedrooms, bathrooms. We need to remodel Station 1 and plan for Station 2.”
Roberts hopes to save the money from the two-year-increase to budget for the next 10 years of growth. He also says that incremental growth of the budget will help prevent the district from having to bond for a new station in future years, causing a sharper uptick in property taxes.
He also cited the ambulance services that the Kuna Rural Fire District provides as putting extra stress on the station, as surrounding communities have separate departments to run this emergency care.
Past Opposition
The past two levy increases failed to get a needed supermajority at the polls, with the 2018 vote coming up 2% short with 65% of the vote in support and in 2019 with 62.6% of the vote. But this May’s proposal will only require a simple majority to be passed because it’s only a two-year increase.
Among the most publicized opposition to past levies was that of former Assistant Fire Chief Terry Gammel, who opposed the levy in 2018 while serving on the committee meant to develop a tax-increase proposal. He criticized the district’s establishment of its own ambulance service despite the availability of Ada County ambulance services that many Kuna residents already pay into via county taxes. In a lawsuit Gammel accused former Chief Perry Palmer of firing him for his opposition to the tax inflation. While the suit was dismissed, a similar proposal was also struck down by voters over a year later, setting the stage for this May’s vote.
Feaster, the new board member, also opposed the levy in 2018.
“The Kuna Fire proposed 1.1 million dollar levy is unnecessary and irresponsible,” he wrote in an Oct. 17, 2018, letter to the editor in the Kuna Melba News. “The primary stated purpose is to staff an ambulance 24/7. … Kuna is the only city in Ada County where ambulances are not provided by Ada County Paramedics as Kuna has chosen to opt out of this service. There is no reason why Ada County should not be providing ambulance service to Kuna as they do for Boise, Meridian, Eagle, and Star and they would do it without an additional 1.1 million dollar levy. It is a choice for Kuna Fire to run their own ambulance and a choice they want taxpayers to pay millions for.”
But he also criticized the 2018 tax increase for being permanent, which the new proposal is not.
Feaster on Tuesday told the Kuna Melba News he’s eased his stance since two years ago.
“I’m not sure if I feel the same way,” he said. “You can look at things with different sets of eyes.”
He clarified that he now doesn’t care which entity provides ambulance care, as long as someone is on staff in Kuna 24/7 to respond.
“What I would eventually like to have Kuna see is two paramedic transports,” he said. “I don’t care whether it’s Ada County or whether it’s Kuna. ... Ada County doesn’t have a dog in this fight.”
COVID-19
District data from March shows that the district hasn’t seen an increased number of ambulance or fire calls amid the pandemic, and Chief Roberts says precautions haven’t impacted the station’s efficiency much. But as Ada and Canyon County voters look to weigh in on the levy proposal, their voting process will look different this spring. The election hasn’t been delayed, but voting will be all absentee and by mail following an announcement from Gov. Brad Little’s office last month.
Absentee ballots can be ordered online at idahovotes.gov.