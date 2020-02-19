Five runners from Kuna swept the top positions in the recent 10th annual Freezeout Challenge 12K road race in Emmett.
Max Louth, 17, of Kuna won the event for the second year in a row, knocking over 2 minutes off his winning time posted in 2019 with a time of 41:15.8 over the steep course. He finished 90 seconds ahead of Kuna High cross country teammate Russell Richardson.
Third place was claimed by Chase Cunningham with Parker Cunningham and Will Richardson claiming the final spots in the top five.
Nearly 150 runners participated in the 12K and 6K runs with 95 taking on the longer course, which included a climb and descent of Old Freezeout Hill Road.