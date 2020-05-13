We’re temporarily replacing our calendar with information on community resources. Send your ideas to newsroom@idahopress.com or join our Facebook group, “Idaho Press Community Group: COVID-19 Resources.”
The Legislative District 22 Republican committee will be holding its officer reorganization meeting 3 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at the Kuna Public Library.
Stage 2 of reopening Idaho businesses and other establishments is scheduled to begin Saturday. Idaho Rebounds has detailed general business protocols, and specific protocols for restaurants, close-contact businesses (such as barber shops, massage therapy facilities and salons) and indoor gyms and recreational facilities that are generally believed to be able to ensure physical distancing of at least 6 feet between participants and disinfection of shared equipment between participants. More information is available at https://rebound.idaho.gov.
Businesses opening their doors in Stage 2 should have an operational plan in place, according to the website. Except for restaurants, the plans do not need to be submitted for review or approval.
Businesses should use the following protocols as they prepare to open:
- Maintain the 6 feet physical distancing requirements for employees and patrons.
- Establish adequate sanitation for employees, vendors and patrons.
- Identify how the business will provide services limiting close interactions with patrons (such as curbside pickup, establishing hours of operations for vulnerable populations and limiting numbers of patrons in the business at a time).
- Identify strategies for addressing ill employees, which should include requiring COVID-19 positive employees to stay at home while contagious and may include restricting employees who were directly exposed to the COVID-19 positive employee, as well as the closure of the facility until it can be properly disinfected.
Economic Impact Payments are being sent out by the The Treasury Department and the IRS. Both institutions are asking taxpayers — who wish to receive their Economic Impact Payment via direct deposit — to submit their direct deposit information by noon Wednesday. This will allow residents to receive their money more quickly, Idaho News reports. This can be done by utilizing the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website: www.irs.gov/eip.
Albertsons representatives are concerned about the supply of meat, BoiseDev reports. A number of packaging plants around the country closed after a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Costco Wholesale has implemented temporary limitations on fresh meat purchases. The limit is three items among beef, pork and poultry per member.
Idaho SNAP benefits can now be used for online purchases at Amazon and Caldwell Walmart starting Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Tuesday. SNAP recipients can choose in-store pick up or delivery, where available, but those who choose delivery will have to pay any delivery fee out of pocket.
Idaho Power has announced it is phasing opening its boat ramps and campground sites. Some are currently open, others will open around May 15 and some are planned to open May 29. Idaho Power oversees approximately 60 of these sites, such as those at Hells Canyon and Swan Falls. A full list of open sites is available at idahopower.com.
Idaho Department of Labor is now making payments to residents through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, Idaho News reports. These payments are given to residents who are unemployed due to COVID-19 and are not eligible for regular benefits. Program details can be found on the Idaho Department of Labor website (www.labor.idaho.gov) on the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program page.
The U.S. government will be purchasing $3 billion worth of agricultural products nationwide, such as dairy, meat and produce, KTVB reports.
Small businesses can now apply for Cash Grants through Idaho Rebounds, Gov. Little announced on the Office of the Governor website. So far the state has allocated $300 million for grants. Information on how to apply is available here. The governor has also announced the Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee’s recommendations for allocation of funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. All expenditures of the CARES Act funds will be available at transparent.idaho.gov.
The Idaho State Parks and Recreation Department announced the state’s 30 state parks will open May 30, in keeping with the governor’s Idaho Rebounds Plan and the progress made containing the COVID-19 outbreak. More information is available here.
The Idaho State Board of Education has aligned its reopening procedure with the state’s, IdahoEdNews reports. The criteria are as follows (with specifications detailed here. Scroll to tab 2 attachment 1):
- No statewide stay-home orders or extensive closures of businesses are in place and schools have a physical distancing plan in place that has been approved by the local health district.
- The statewide reopening criteria have been met as defined at rebound.idaho.gov.
- Approval by the local public health district, after review of school district and charter school cleaning, and disinfection, and physical distancing protocols.
- Re-entry plan approved by the local board of trustees identifying minimum school protocols (detailed in the document)
- Any school planning to reopen, must have a plan in place for immediate closures should a student or faculty be diagnosed with COVID-19. This closure plan must be approved by the local public health district.
Idaho Rebounds is a website detailing business opening and other state guidelines during COVID-19. Find out more at https://rebound.idaho.gov.
Please note: All resources will continue to be assessed and updated as more information about the novel coronavirus becomes available. Information is gathered from each organization’s website or press releases.