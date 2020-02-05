The Kuna Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to annex land west of city limits where the proposed Spring Rock planned community may be built.
The overall plan for the community calls for 2,200 new homes over the next 20 or so years, along with two schools and commercial buildings. The first phase would include over 750 houses, plus four-plexes and both schools.
The commission approved annexation on Jan. 28 and OKed the project’s design review, with conditions, after hearing public testimony.
Planning and Zoning’s conditions include:
A park and ride lot must be included in the project. Ada County Highway District Commissioner Kent Goldthorpe unsuccessfully pushed to require a rideshare lot at the commission’s Jan. 22 meeting, where he was later on the losing end of a 3-2 vote
- that approved road plans for Spring Rock.
- “Lifesaving equipment” will be provided by the developer at the planned fishing pond. This requirement responded to the concern that, despite the pond’s intended use, that kids living in the subdivision will end up swimming in the pond.
- The developer, Ten Mile Creek, LLC, will work with city staff and ACHD on a number of exemptions from city planning guidelines that they asked for. These suspensions of code for the project would have allowed the developer to change road widths, cul de sac lengths and rules concerning flag lots, which are lots with homes set away from roads by long driveways. The developer will primarily be required to meet with city engineer Paul Stevens before going outside of code. Ten Mile Creek, LLC partner and developer Chris Finley, who is part of the team proposing Spring Rock, said the exceptions are only meant to give the developers more flexibility as they build the project.
The added requirements were made to enforce promises that Finley made in the meeting about the way the subdivision will be developed. Even if parts of development code are suspended, the development will still have to meet ACHD requirements, City Attorney Bill Gigray said.
Recent additions to the planned community also included the addition of a second school site. After realizing that the only spot dedicated to a new school in the preliminary map would go to the West Ada School District, the Kuna School District asked for a second site in their district. Jim Obert, a district official in charge of major projects, testified that 300-500 new students would be added to the district’s enrollment when the development reaches full build-out. The developer agreed to Obert’s request, and a 10.8-acre site will be donated to the Kuna School District, along with the 10-acre site donated to the West Ada School District. Lots for both schools are included in the project’s first phase.
Obert said the district is “grateful” for the donation, and championed the school site as a safe place with good bus access.
The district would still have to ask voters for a bond to build the new school.
Despite ACHD’s approval, traffic concerns linger for Kuna residents.
“I came into this open minded,” said Jerry Green, one of two Kuna residents who raised concerns about roadways at the commission’s Jan. 28 meeting. “But the only way to enter the subdivision now is through Hubbard.”
Finley cited Gem Valley Road as another connection. He also noted that the developers must meet ACHD’s recommendations, which include a roundabout connecting Five Mile Road and Tenmile Creek Road, widening of Tenmile Creek Road and “traffic-slowing measures,” which are curves on smaller roads that limit traffic speeds.
Issues with the project’s isolated location also came up.
“We’re basically putting a new city out in a bunch of farmland,” said Commissioner Dana Hennis.
Finley pointed to the project’s proximity to the still developing Falcon Crest planned community and the $7 million that his firm will add to roadway construction funds via impact fees.
Spring Rock would have in its first phase 757 single-family homes, 136 fourplexes, seven commercial lots, 23 lots for common uses, two schools, a lot planned for multifamily housing and two public utility lots on 477 acres.
The proposal is expected to go before Kuna City Council in the coming weeks. If approved, construction on Spring Rock could begin sometime in spring of 2021, and would be completed over the next two decades next to the Falcon Crest golf course and planned community.