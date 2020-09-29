The city of Kuna is opening another round of grants up to local businesses, looking to spend its remaining federal relief money allocated to the city as part of the CARES Act.
Round two of the Kuna Rebound Grant Program will open Oct. 1, according to a letter from the city clerk’s office to local business owners.
“We know that it has been tough for our business community, and we hope that we can provide resources and assistance to keep businesses open,” clerk Chris Engels wrote.
Businesses can spend grants on expenses incurred during the month of October, including
- Personal protective equipment like masks and sneeze guards
- Rent or mortgage payments
- Utilities
The grant program’s first phase launched in early September and has awarded $48,481 as of Tuesday morning, City Treasurer Jared Empey confirmed by email. With $714,300 allocated to the city based on its population, the city has only spent CARES Act money on the grant program and city services so far. Those services, which have included laptops, personal protective equipment and web cameras, Empey wrote. Microphone and camera upgrades to city council chambers were also paid for to widen access to virtual public hearings, a handful of which were delayed in July after council encountered tech issues.
The city has spent an another $57,172 on city services, leaving a total $608,647, or 85% of federal relief dollars still on the table. The second round of the city’s grant program will look to allocate that money.
Only businesses that have not received federal relief from the state for October may apply. They may apply for up to $10,000 in grant funding, and can contact Engels at cengels@kunaid.gov on how to do it.