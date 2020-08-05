Two Kuna residents were recently elected to state officer positions within the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a national organization comprised of U.S. military veterans who were previously deployed abroad.
The veterans are the first to win leadership seats at the state level since Kuna’s VFW post opened in 1989, rising to the top of around 7,000 Idaho members and 113 Kuna members.
Winning an internal election requires a majority vote, which representatives from each of Idaho’s 48 posts weighed in on via a video conference convention this July, said the Kuna post’s former head, Matt Biggs.
“So, for someone from Kuna to rise to that level is pretty incredible,” he said.
Bobby Tettleton, 51, is the new State Junior Vice Commander, putting him on track to be the State Commander in 2022, at which point he will be Idaho’s VFW leader. In the meantime, he’ll serve as the organization’s chief recruiter statewide and take more charge of the charity work the VFW is already involved in.
Tettleton retired from the Marine Corps two years ago after being deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan. Now, he’ll be paid to lead the organization part time, but through volunteer hours, will turn the position into a full-time job.
He’ll also take the reigns of VFW volunteering and community outreach, an area where he’s been active in Kuna already. In recent years, the Kuna post has donated to food banks, supported veterans with social events and mental health information, buttressed local education with essay contests and scholarships and recognized local teachers annually for outstanding achievement.
Members “give countless, selfless hours of their own time to try to improve the lives of our fellow veterans,” Biggs said. “And that’s not unique to the VFW. It’s veterans across the spectrum.”
Robert Holmes, 45, another veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, is the new State Quartermaster, the organization’s treasurer. Retired in post-military life, he’ll look to expand his role in the VFW beyond what any Kuna resident has taken on before.
“There’s quite a bit of difference in responsibility” between a state and local position, Biggs said.
Kuna residents are making a splash in the Auxiliary VFW, too, which is a separate organization made up of veterans who were not deployed abroad and family members of VFW members. Tettleton’s son Joseph will follow in his father’s footsteps after he was elected to the same position as Bobby within the sister organization. Still in high school, Joseph will take over the parallel leadership position in two years after he’s graduated.
The recent elections come after the Kuna post was awarded All-American status by the national organization for its commitment to service within the Kuna community.
“That’s quite a feat,” said Biggs, who noted that only one other Idaho post received the designation, and that only 250 of 12,000 did nationally.
Now, Kuna members have the chance to bring their service-oriented, community-focused attitudes to the state level — the same attitudes that led a small-town post to national recognition.