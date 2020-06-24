KUNA SENIOR NEWSKuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
Monthly haircuts ARE BACK this Friday (June 26) with scheduled appointments beginning at 9:30 a.m. Please call Natalie at 307-221-1513 to schedule your time.
Bus pick-ups/returns are available for six passengers only on a first-come/first-served basis Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays. Bus riders are required to wear face coverings (provided at no-cost) and must use provided hand sanitizer prior to boarding. Medical appointments and shopping trips BEGIN Tuesday, July 7. Please call 208-880-0556 with bus questions and reservations.
Monthly foot-care clinics are now available. Seniors must call 208-853-5022 to schedule their morning appointment at the Center with Julie Starr.
Building occupancy is limited to 50 people, with cloth face coverings recommended and provided. Social distancing practices and hand sanitizer dispensers are in place and available.
Construction limits road access to the Senior Center via Second St (off Linder Avenue) to the parking lot and building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B in downtown Kuna. Be aware of road detours, construction traffic and crowded parking lot.
Please call the Center at 208)-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, June 29
8 a.m. Center doors open
8:30 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
12 p.m. Lunch
Wednesday, July 1
8 a.m. Center doors open
8:30 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
12 p.m. Lunch
Friday, July 3
8 a.m. Center doors open
8:30 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
12 p.m. Bring-Your-Own-Brown-Bag Lunch (no dining service available)
Saturday, July 4 — Celebrate Independence Day!
Community Cash Bingo
NO potluck; feel free to bring personal snacks. Bottled water and soda are available for purchase. Donate canned items to the Kuna Food Bank for bonus play.
4:30 p.m. Center doors open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Monday & Wednesday this week noon to 12:30 p.m. Take-out is available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange pick-up. Suggested is donation $4/age 60+; $6/under 60 and take-out; 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, June 29
Philly steak sandwich, roasted potatoes, Cascade vegetables, pears & cottage cheese, Hoagie roll, milk
Wednesday, July 1
Egg salad sandwich, tropical fruit salad, broccoli salad, soup of the day, wheat bread, milk
Friday, July 3
Bring-Your-Own-Brown-Bag Lunch (no dining service available)
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWSMelba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed with floor re-covering now underway. The senior center provides pick-up service for groceries, prescriptions or anything you many need, with the assistance of local high school community service volunteers, to help limit your exposure to the virus.
Help support operations by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store 1 — 4 p.m., located just off our main parking lot in the old library building. Anything else you need assistance with? Please call 208-495-2168
MEAL MENUS
Meals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the center. Home delivery is available, if needed. Breakfast is 8–9 a.m. Tuesdays. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+ and $6 for under age 60. Please call ahead with any special food requests.
Tuesday, June 30
Breakfast: Biscuits & gravy, eggs, bacon, hash browns, cottage cheese, sweet bread, fruit, orange juice, milk
Thursday, July 2
Lunch: Meat, vegetables, cottage cheese, soup of the day, salad, fruit, sweet treat, milk