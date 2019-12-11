KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
MenusMonday, Dec. 16
Beef Stroganoff, mixed vegetables, peaches, bread, milk
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Christmas lunch: Ham & pineapple, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, pie, roll, milk
Friday, Dec. 20
Hearty egg scramble, potatoes, peaches, biscuit, milk
Events/ActivitiesMonday, Dec. 16
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Foot Clinic 9 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Field trip to Givens Hot Springs and lunch. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to schedule a ride.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live entertainment: Senior Jammers 11 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Field trip to Melba Valley Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule a ride.
Holiday lights tour and dinner. Bus is full.
Friday, Dec. 20
8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live entertainment: Accordion John 11 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open
Intermission potluck 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, eggs, hash browns, pears, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Dec. 19
Lunch: Roast beef, green beans, mashed potatoes, fruit, whole grain roll, Costco birthday cake (provided by First Choice Hospice), milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Senior Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Field trip to visit Scentsy Holiday Lights. Bus leaves at 6 p.m. Call 208-230-2534 by Tuesday to schedule a ride.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Fit and Fall Proof program 10 a.m.
Blood Pressure Clinic 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Cards 5-8 p.m.