KUNA SENIOR NEWS

Kuna Senior Center

229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714

MenusMonday, Dec. 16

Beef Stroganoff, mixed vegetables, peaches, bread, milk

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Christmas lunch: Ham & pineapple, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, pie, roll, milk

Friday, Dec. 20

Hearty egg scramble, potatoes, peaches, biscuit, milk

Events/ActivitiesMonday, Dec. 16

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Foot Clinic 9 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Field trip to Givens Hot Springs and lunch. Bus leaves 9:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Monday to schedule a ride.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Live entertainment: Senior Jammers 11 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Field trip to Melba Valley Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10:30 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to schedule a ride.

Holiday lights tour and dinner. Bus is full.

Friday, Dec. 20

8 a.m. Senior Center doors and pool tables open

Card tables open 8:30 a.m.

Free Bingo 10 a.m.

Live entertainment: Accordion John 11 a.m.

Lunch served 12 p.m.

Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open

Intermission potluck 6 p.m.

MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS

Melba Valley Senior Center

115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168

MENUS

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, eggs, hash browns, pears, sweet bread, juice, milk

Thursday, Dec. 19

Lunch: Roast beef, green beans, mashed potatoes, fruit, whole grain roll, Costco birthday cake (provided by First Choice Hospice), milk

EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Senior Center opens 7 a.m.

Breakfast served 8 a.m.

Fit and Fall Proof program 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Field trip to visit Scentsy Holiday Lights. Bus leaves at 6 p.m. Call 208-230-2534 by Tuesday to schedule a ride.

Thursday, Dec. 19

Fit and Fall Proof program 10 a.m.

Blood Pressure Clinic 10 a.m.

Lunch 12 p.m.

Pinochle 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21

Cards 5-8 p.m.

