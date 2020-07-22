KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
The Senior Center remains open with all necessary Central Health District requirements being followed. Temperature checks when entering building occupancy remains limited to 50 people. Face coverings are recommended and provided. Seating limits, social distancing and hand sanitizers are in place.
Bus operations have resumed! Patrons may arrange pick-ups/drop-offs for Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays as well as arrange Tuesday medical appointments and shopping trips. Bus riders must wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer before boarding. Field trips remain canceled until further notice. Please call 208-880-0556 for bus questions and ride reservations.
Monthly scheduled haircuts continue this Friday, starting at 9:30 a.m. Seniors must call 307-221-1513 to schedule a time.
Construction limits road access to the Senior Center via Second Street (off Linder Avenue) to the building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B in downtown Kuna. Be aware of road detours, construction traffic and a crowded parking lot.
Please call the Senior Center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, July 27
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Wednesday, July 29
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Live entertainment with ‘Elvis’
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Friday, July 31
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
9:30 a.m. Haircuts
Must call 307-221-1513 to schedule a time
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Aug. 1
Community CA$H Bingo
Health restrictions prevent potlucks; feel free to bring personal snacks. Bingo daubers, bottled water and soda are available for purchase. Donate canned items to the Kuna Food Bank for free bonus play. Players must use vinyl placements to avoid daubers staining table tops.
4:30 p.m. Center doors open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Donation $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, July 27
Sweet & sour chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, pears, wheat bread, milk
Wednesday, July 29
Breaded fish, baked beans, California vegetables, apricots, wheat bread, milk
Friday, July 31
Ground turkey skillet, brown rice, broccoli, spiced apples, green salad, wheat bread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The center provides pick-up service for groceries, prescriptions or any thing a senior may need, with the assistance of local high school community service volunteers. Please call 208-495-2168.
Support on-going operations with donations by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open: Thursdays 10 a.m. — noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
MEAL MENUS
Meals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the center. Home delivery is available, if needed. Breakfast is 8–9 a.m. Tuesdays. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+ and $6 for under age 60. Please call ahead with any special food requests.
Tuesday, July 28
Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, biscuits & gravy, bacon, hash browns, cottage cheese, sweet treat, pears, orange juice, milk
Thursday, July 30
Lunch: Chicken lasagna, mixed vegetables, potatoes, coleslaw, sweet treat, milk