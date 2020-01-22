Be an active part of the Kuna — Melba senior community. The Annual Membership Drive is underway now. Renew or sign up new for only $5 per year at Kuna or Melba Valley senior centers. Dues support a host of scheduled events, activities, games, lending library, resource presentations, field trips, thrift shops and great fellowship.
KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
MenusMonday, Jan. 27
Biscuits & sausage gravy, eggs, pears, Greek yogurt with granola, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Teriyaki chicken, brown rice, Oriental vegetables, Mandarin oranges, wheat bread, milk
Friday, Jan. 31
Polish sausage with sauerkraut, baked beans, green beans, bun, juice, milk
Events/ActivitiesMonday, Jan. 27
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
8:30 a.m. card tables open
Foot Clinic 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Live entertainment with “Elvis” 11 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Doctor appointments, Bi-Mart shopping and lunch. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Friday to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Field trip: Winery tour & wine-tasting after breakfast. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-880-0556 by 2 p.m. Wednesday to reserve a seat.
Friday, Jan. 31
8 a.m. Center doors and pool tables open
Card tables open 8:30 a.m.
Haircuts 9:30 a.m.
Free Bingo 10 a.m.
Presentation program: Medigold Health 11 a.m.
Lunch served 12 p.m.
Fit and Fall Proof program 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
4:30 p.m. Community Bingo doors open
Intermission potluck 6 p.m.
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
MENUS
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Biscuits & gravy, bacon, hashbrowns, peaches, sweet bread, juice, milk
Thursday, Jan. 30
Lunch: Spaghetti & meat sauce, peas & carrots, garlic bread, oranges, salad bar, dessert, juice, milk
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Jan. 27
Field trip to Cliff’s Market & Caldwell Senior Center for lunch. Bus leaves 10 a.m. Call 208-989-2781 by Friday to reserve a seat.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Center opens 7 a.m.
Breakfast served 8 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 9 a.m.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Center opens 9 a.m.
Fit & Fall Proof program 10 a.m.
Lunch 12 p.m.
Pinochle 1 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Cards 5-8 p.m