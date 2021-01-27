KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-971
Kuna Senior Center is operating with full bus services, sit-down dining and a complete schedule of events and activities. Center health precautions include front desk temperature checks, social distance seating, available hand sanitizers and daily sanitizing of all touched surfaces.
The Kuna Senior Center bus safely operates five days a week with health precautions in place. You must reserve your seat in advance for weekday pick-ups/drop-offs, shopping, medical appointments and field trips.
‘Touchless’ Silent Auction fund-raising continues with a new prize for bid this month. The personal Bingo caller’s ideal gift or family night game – Deluxe Metal Bingo Cage Set, complete with automatic random ball selector, 34 different Bingo cards, color markers and easy-to-read numbers. Give your bid to front desk volunteers and they’ll record it. Winner will be announced Friday, Jan. 29.
Flex-Stretch exercises have been added 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Bring your own stretch band or we’ll provide you one. Safe and body-friendly exercises keeping senior legs and arms loose and limber. Another good reason to join in the fun at Kuna Senior Center.
Speaking of joining, we’re looking for renewal dues from dozens of folks. Please post your whopping $5 annual dues to the Center and update your emergency contact sheet for our files.
Meals On Wheels is closed Monday, Feb. 15 for Presidents’ Day with no sit-down nor home meal deliveries. BUT, the Kuna Senior Center will be hosting a Covid-safe potluck following pool, cards and FREE Bingo at 11:45. Please call the Center at 208-922-9714 to R.S.V.P. and sign up to bring a picnic salad (potato, macaroni) or easily-served dessert (brownie, cookie). The Center Association will provide the entrée (usually fried chicken).
Community CA$H Bingo is Saturday evenings, with doors opening 4:30 p.m. and games starting 6 p.m. Open seating; so, please, no saving tables until you’re ready to sit for play.
Donate cans or packages of food to the Kuna Food Bank and receive bonus Bingo play cards. While there is no Saturday potluck due to health restrictions, you may bring your own snacks and foods for personal consumption and household sharing.
Speaking of Bingo, the Kuna Senior Center is seeking a relief CA$H Bingo caller for an occasional Saturday night. Yes, it’s a paying gig and will help provide our crew with some relief assistance. Interested in calling Bingo? Must know the letters B-I-N-G-O and numbers 1-75! Please contact our Bingo manager, Corey Drake, by leaving a message at 208-922-9714.
What can we do for you? The Kuna Senior Center safely provides activities, bus services, field trips, foot-care clinics, haircuts, lunches and Saturday Ca$h Bingo. Is there anything else we may be doing for local Seniors? Have a neighbor, friend or family member living in the greater Kuna area over age 60? Bring them by. Your ideas and suggestions always requested, please.
Quick reminder that due to Covid restrictions we are unable to accept gift store and lending library donations. Please do NOT drop donations at our front door as we are limited to disposing of them. The Idaho Youth Ranch thrift store in Meridian is happy to accept clean, quality household donations.
With holiday travel and family gatherings, please take precautions for your personal health and safety. COVID-19 cases are increasing in Idaho as well as surrounding states with impacts on area hospitals and health limitations.
If you have any questions regarding Kuna Senior Center, please call us at 208-922-9714.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Feb. 1
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:30 a.m. Senior Goldmine Giveaways
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Medical appointments, shopping & lunch
Bus leaves 10 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
8 a.m. Center open
8 a.m. Cards & Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Blood Pressure Checks
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Thursday, Feb. 4
Field Trip: Basque Museum & lunch
Bus leaves 9:30 a.m.
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve a seat.
Friday, Feb. 5
8 a.m. Center open
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Flex-Stretch Exercises
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Feb. 6
Community CA$H Bingo
4:30 p.m. Doors open
6 p.m. Play starts
No potluck; bring personal foods.
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is also available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Requested donations of $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Feb. 1
Fiesta chicken, refried beans, mixed vegetables, citrus salad, wheat tortilla, milk
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Crunchy tuna casserole, winter blend vegetables, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll, milk
Friday, Feb. 5
Beef stew, Brussels sprouts, spiced apples, cornbread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
Melba Valley Senior Center remains closed until further notice with no meal services.
Support on-going operations with donations through your purchases of quality housewares and clothing at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building, open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Any senior needing assistance is encouraged to call 208-495-2168 for help.