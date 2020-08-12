KUNA SENIOR NEWS
Kuna Senior Center
229 N. Ave. B | 208-922-9714
The Center follows all necessary Central Health District pandemic restrictions. We will be following and posting any updates announced by the District when things change. Temperature checks continue when entering the building. Occupancy remains limited to 50 people. Face coverings are strongly recommended and provided. Seating limits, social distancing and hand sanitizers are in place.
SPECIAL NOTE: The Kuna Senior Center Gift Shop is closed and cleared out due to health restrictions. Please, do NOT drop off donations as there is no storage room for them. Direct your generous donations of quality clothing and housewares to the Melba Valley Senior Center Cottage Shoppe (Thursdays 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or the Meridian thrift store locations of the Idaho Youth Ranch and St. Vincent de Paul.
Donation Note: Bi-Mart employees signed up this past fall for payroll-deduction donations this year to the Kuna Senior Center. The first quarterly check of over $360 arrived this past week. Our grateful appreciation goes to the Kuna Bi-Mart employees for helping in a time of reduced revenue due to pandemic restrictions. Generous folks supporting their local community. Thank you.
Field trips have re-started and we’re seeking ideas of places and restaurants to visit. Let us know your favs. Please book your seat directly with the bus driver. Call 208-880-0556 with your bus trip ideas, questions and ride reservations.
Patrons may arrange bus pick-ups & drop-offs for Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays as well as arrange Tuesday medical appointments and shopping trips. Bus riders will practice social distancing, wear face coverings and use hand sanitizer before boarding, both of which are provided.
A foot clinic is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon. Please call 208-853-5002 to schedule your time.
Haircuts can be scheduled for Friday, Aug. 28 starting at 9:30 a.m. Please call 307-221-1513 to schedule an appointment.
Downtown construction continues impacting road access to the Senior Center. Main Street is now open in both directions, with the best route via Second Street (off Linder Avenue) to the building entrance at 229 N. Ave. B. Be aware of detours, construction traffic and a dusty parking lot.
Please call the Senior Center at 208-922-9714 regarding any Kuna-area senior needing assistance.
EVENTS/ACTIVITIES
Monday, Aug. 17
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
9 a.m. Foot Clinic
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Field Trip: Givens Hot Springs
Senior Swim [$4]
Call 208-880-0556 to reserve your seat.
9:30 a.m. Bus leaves
Wednesday, Aug. 19
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11:45 a.m. Lunch
12:45 p.m. Board Meeting
Friday, Aug. 21
8 a.m. Center doors open
8 a.m. Cards and Pool
10 a.m. Free Bingo
11 a.m. Live Entertainment: Accordion John
11:45 a.m. Lunch
Saturday, Aug. 22
Community CA$H Bingo
Health restrictions prevent potlucks; feel free to bring personal snacks. Bingo daubers, bottled water and soda are available for purchase. Donate canned items to the Kuna Food Bank for free bonus play. Players must use vinyl placements to avoid daubers staining table tops.
4:30 p.m. Center doors open
6 p.m. Bingo play begins
MEAL MENUS
Sit-down lunch and beverage service is available Mondays-Wednesdays-Fridays 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Take-out is available; please call 208-922-9714 to arrange. Donation $4/age 60+, $6/under 60 & take-out, 10-meal coupon book $35.
Home-delivered meals are available from Meals On Wheels; call 208-321-0031 for eligibility and cost.
Monday, Aug. 17
Salisbury steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, pineapple, wheat roll, milk
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian-blend vegetables, peaches & berries, French bread, milk
Friday, Aug. 21
Garbanzo bean soup with sausage, carrots, apricots & berries, cornbread, milk
MELBA VALLEY SENIOR NEWS
Melba Valley Senior Center
115 Base Line Road | 208-495-2168
The Melba Valley Senior Center building remains closed with floor re-covering and kitchen work underway. Scheduled activities remain closed due to Southwest Health District pandemic restrictions until further notice.
The center provides pick-up service for groceries, prescriptions or any thing a senior may need, with the assistance of local high school community service volunteers. Please call 208-495-2168.
Support on-going operations with donations by making purchases at the Cottage Thrift Shoppe gift store, located just off the main parking lot in the former library building. Open: Thursdays 10 a.m. — noon and Saturdays 10 a.m. — 4 p.m.
MEAL MENUS
Meals will still be available for curbside pick-up at the center. Home delivery is available, if needed. Breakfast is 8–9 a.m. Tuesdays. Lunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays. Suggested donation is $4 for age 60+ and $6 for under age 60. Please call ahead with any special food requests.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Breakfast: Waffles, bacon, hash browns, cottage cheese, sweet treat, fruit, orange juice, milk
Thursday, Aug. 20
Lunch: Beef patties with gravy, mixed vegetables, potatoes, coleslaw, sweet treat, milk